Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big4Bio Announces Upcoming Webinar: “Strategies to Quickly Connect and Create Relationships at JPM Week”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:46am EST

Co-produced with The Speech Improvement Company to Help Health Executives Maximize Their Presence in San Francisco this January During BioWeekSF

Big4Bio, the leading aggregator of life science news and developments in the top biohubs in the country, announces it is co-hosting the BioWeekSF preparation webinar, Strategies to Quickly Connect and Create Relationships at JPM Week, at 1pm ET (10am PT) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Co-produced with The Speech Improvement Company (TSIC), this 30-minute webinar is designed to assist attendees of BioWeekSF -- the week of the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco that is also known as JPM Week -- present themselves in the best way possible during this crucial week. The webinar will be presented by Dr. Ian Turnipseed, Robin Golinski, and Laura Mathis of TSIC.

"The ability to speak in a clear, concise, persuasive, and confident manner is a critical skill for life science professionals,” says Mathis, executive coach at TSIC. “Through our experience working with numerous life science clients, The Speech Improvement Company has developed a targeted curriculum and proven methodology designed specifically to help biotech executives develop the skills and approaches needed to deliver winning investor presentations and communicate with confidence.”

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Organizing your thoughts for maximum impact
  • Sharing your value proposition in under 30 seconds
  • Networking skill mastery for meeting with top priority people

“This webinar is a great addition to Big4Bio’s online ‘suite’ of BioWeekSF preparation resources,” says Tilton Little, publisher of Big4Bio. “Along with our annual On Your Mark guide and BioWeekSF.com, this webinar will be a fantastic resource for attendees of the biggest week in healthcare investing.”

Attendees of the webinar will receive exclusive discounts on executive coaching services and a special code for 50% off membership for BioWeekSF.com, Big4Bio’s premium “JPM Week-portal” dedicated to providing guidance, information, and savings to help attendees make the most of their week.

For more information and to register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strategies-to-quickly-connect-and-create-relationships-at-jpm-week-tickets-83994801713

About Big4Bio

Big4Bio is the leading aggregator service for the top four life science hubs in the world: Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Diego region, and Greater Philadelphia. Big4Bio’s newsletters and additional channels provide complete daily coverage of the life science developments in these regions to the industry’s top professionals and executives.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aINFOWORKS : and Tech Mahindra Team to Power Data-Driven Business Transformation
BU
08:11aKOHL'S : to Gift More Than $3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Across the Country This Holiday
BU
08:11aAMEREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aSKYWORKS : to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BU
08:11aCORELOGIC : Reports October Home Prices Increased by 3.5% Year Over Year
BU
08:11aFIREEYE : Expands Cloud Security Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
BU
08:10aExplainer - Macron's quest for an international tax on digital services
RE
08:10aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : cuts profit guidance due to strike by Teamsters
AQ
08:10aRINGCENTRAL : Appoints Richard Massey as Regional VP of EMEA Channel
BU
08:10aALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : EPSi Announces Release of Advanced Analytics Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
4EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
5JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group