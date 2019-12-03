Big4Bio Announces Upcoming Webinar: “Strategies to Quickly Connect and Create Relationships at JPM Week”

Co-produced with The Speech Improvement Company to Help Health Executives Maximize Their Presence in San Francisco this January During BioWeekSF

Big4Bio, the leading aggregator of life science news and developments in the top biohubs in the country, announces it is co-hosting the BioWeekSF preparation webinar, Strategies to Quickly Connect and Create Relationships at JPM Week, at 1pm ET (10am PT) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Co-produced with The Speech Improvement Company (TSIC), this 30-minute webinar is designed to assist attendees of BioWeekSF -- the week of the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco that is also known as JPM Week -- present themselves in the best way possible during this crucial week. The webinar will be presented by Dr. Ian Turnipseed, Robin Golinski, and Laura Mathis of TSIC.

"The ability to speak in a clear, concise, persuasive, and confident manner is a critical skill for life science professionals,” says Mathis, executive coach at TSIC. “Through our experience working with numerous life science clients, The Speech Improvement Company has developed a targeted curriculum and proven methodology designed specifically to help biotech executives develop the skills and approaches needed to deliver winning investor presentations and communicate with confidence.”

Topics to be discussed include:

Organizing your thoughts for maximum impact

Sharing your value proposition in under 30 seconds

Networking skill mastery for meeting with top priority people

“This webinar is a great addition to Big4Bio’s online ‘suite’ of BioWeekSF preparation resources,” says Tilton Little, publisher of Big4Bio. “Along with our annual On Your Mark guide and BioWeekSF.com, this webinar will be a fantastic resource for attendees of the biggest week in healthcare investing.”

Attendees of the webinar will receive exclusive discounts on executive coaching services and a special code for 50% off membership for BioWeekSF.com, Big4Bio’s premium “JPM Week-portal” dedicated to providing guidance, information, and savings to help attendees make the most of their week.

For more information and to register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strategies-to-quickly-connect-and-create-relationships-at-jpm-week-tickets-83994801713

About Big4Bio

Big4Bio is the leading aggregator service for the top four life science hubs in the world: Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Diego region, and Greater Philadelphia. Big4Bio’s newsletters and additional channels provide complete daily coverage of the life science developments in these regions to the industry’s top professionals and executives.

