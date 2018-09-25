BigCommerce : Announces New and Expanded Partnerships to Support European Business Growth

BigCommerce, the leading
ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today
announced that it has signed expanded partnerships with partners Born
Group (“BORN”) and dotmailer to support the needs of BigCommerce’s
growing base of European merchants. Additionally, BigCommerce announced
new partnerships with several leading ecommerce agencies and technology
providers, including full-service commerce agency GPMD,
AI search tool Klevu, content
management and boutique WordPress agency Pragmatic,
and digital transformation expert SQLI.
dotmailer, a leading marketing automation platform and BigCommerce’s
first European Elite Partner, will provide European retailers with the
ability to create personalized marketing campaigns for their customers.
Through dotmailer’s Commerce Flow, merchants can synchronise customer
contact data and purchase history from BigCommerce to deliver more
relevant marketing communication to customers. “In today’s retail
environment, consumers expect merchants to personalise the sales
experience to their individual needs, and working with BigCommerce helps
ensure that their merchants can use store data to create marketing
materials that actually serve the needs of their customers. It’s yet
another way that BigCommerce brings value to their customers globally,”
said Milan Patel, CEO at dotmailer.
BORN, an award-winning digital and content production agency, will also
partner with BigCommerce’s European team as it expands to better serve
its local market. “Our expertise lies in helping enterprise-level
businesses develop integrated, forward-thinking ecommerce experiences
that drive their business forward,” said Daren Fitzgerald, executive
vice president of commercial at BORN.
“BigCommerce stands out as a true platform leader in the mid-market. The
combination of our offerings gives European merchants a toolkit to
deploy industry-leading ecommerce sites that attract and convert
customers at a fraction of the cost, which is why we consider it our
SaaS platform of choice.”
Additionally, existing BigCommerce partners Americaneagle.com,
Convert Digital and RANDEM
are making additional investments in their own regional offices in order
to streamline partnership opportunities and more easily enable UK
merchant interactions.
These new and expanded partnerships follow several recent announcements
stemming from BigCommerce’s first European office opening earlier this
summer. In June, the company announced its first
European office location in London, which is expected to grow to 20
employees within the next 12 months. In addition, tech veteran Mark
Adams was appointed as vice president and general manager in Europe
to further accelerate the company’s growth in the region.
“Partnerships with leading technology and solutions providers represent
an important component of BigCommerce’s holistic ecosystem because they
help ensure that BigCommerce merchants all over the world have access to
the tools they need to maintain a powerful ecommerce presence,” Adams
said. “Each of these companies has a proven track record of delivering
beautiful, engaging, high-performing websites, and we are confident that
they provide the perfect complement to BigCommerce’s existing offerings.”
BigCommerce will be hosting European partners at its first Partner
Summit, which is taking place today in London. In addition, prospective
brands, retailers and digital-transformation agencies can learn more
about BigCommerce by visiting BigCommerce’s booth (Booth #E652) on the
first floor of the Ecommerce Expo on 26-27 September in London. To find
out more about BigCommerce, visit https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk.
