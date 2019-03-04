BigID Adds Access Insights to Its Data Privacy Platform

RSA Conference 2019 – South Expo #3129 – BigID,
Inc., the leader in data privacy and protection, today unveiled new
data access intelligence capabilities that enhance BigID’s Data
Intelligence Platform by allowing security and risk management
professionals to pinpoint systems and employees with access to personal
information. As a result, organizations can leverage the BigID platform
to better comply with regulations with strong data access management
requirements, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR), New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity
Regulation and Sarbanes-Oxley, by knowing what personal data is
over-exposed while gaining enhanced privacy-related insight to data
usage.
Today’s data-driven organizations increasingly leverage cloud services,
such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Drive and
Box, in addition to existing on-premise data stores to store and process
personal and private data. By adding data access insights to its data
privacy platform, BigID expands the data protection and intelligence it
provides security professionals.
BigID’s Data Privacy and Protection Platform uses advanced machine
learning technology to provide organizations a first-of-its-kind ability
to find and map all personal information across the enterprise to help
automate privacy functions for GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act.
The new data access intelligence capabilities give organizations a
unified platform to find and de-risk their customer and employee data.
“BigID’s Data Intelligence Platform was created to provide a
first-of-its-kind identity-centric view of data necessary to meet
emerging privacy regulations like GDPR and California Consumer Privacy
Act,” said Nimrod Vax, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, BigID.
“BigID is the industry’s first solution to find any personal
information, across any data, and automatically classify it by type and
critically for privacy by person. With the new access intelligence
enhancements, BigID provides security and risk professionals new insight
into what and whose data they collect and process, as well as what
employees and systems have access to that data.”
BigID will demonstrate its product at RSA
Conference 2019, South Expo booth #3129, March 4-8, 2019 in San
Francisco. To learn more about BigID or to schedule a product demo
outside of the conference, go to http://bigid.com/demo
or contact BigID at info@bigid.com.
About BigID
Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses advanced machine learning and
identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer
and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better
safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing
breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection
regulations like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and
California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $46M in funding since
its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its privacy innovation
as the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018
Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company
of the Year” winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, and a 2019
Business Insider enterprise vendor “to bet your career on.” Learn more
at http://bigid.com
or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo
to schedule a demo.
