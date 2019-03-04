Log in
BigID Adds Access Insights to Its Data Privacy Platform

03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

New Data Access Intelligence Provides Employee Access Insights to BigID’s Core Data Discovery and Intelligence Technology

RSA Conference 2019 – South Expo #3129 – BigID, Inc., the leader in data privacy and protection, today unveiled new data access intelligence capabilities that enhance BigID’s Data Intelligence Platform by allowing security and risk management professionals to pinpoint systems and employees with access to personal information. As a result, organizations can leverage the BigID platform to better comply with regulations with strong data access management requirements, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation and Sarbanes-Oxley, by knowing what personal data is over-exposed while gaining enhanced privacy-related insight to data usage.

Today’s data-driven organizations increasingly leverage cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Drive and Box, in addition to existing on-premise data stores to store and process personal and private data. By adding data access insights to its data privacy platform, BigID expands the data protection and intelligence it provides security professionals.

BigID’s Data Privacy and Protection Platform uses advanced machine learning technology to provide organizations a first-of-its-kind ability to find and map all personal information across the enterprise to help automate privacy functions for GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act. The new data access intelligence capabilities give organizations a unified platform to find and de-risk their customer and employee data.

“BigID’s Data Intelligence Platform was created to provide a first-of-its-kind identity-centric view of data necessary to meet emerging privacy regulations like GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act,” said Nimrod Vax, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, BigID. “BigID is the industry’s first solution to find any personal information, across any data, and automatically classify it by type and critically for privacy by person. With the new access intelligence enhancements, BigID provides security and risk professionals new insight into what and whose data they collect and process, as well as what employees and systems have access to that data.”

BigID will demonstrate its product at RSA Conference 2019, South Expo booth #3129, March 4-8, 2019 in San Francisco. To learn more about BigID or to schedule a product demo outside of the conference, go to http://bigid.com/demo or contact BigID at info@bigid.com.

About BigID

Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $46M in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its privacy innovation as the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company of the Year” winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, and a 2019 Business Insider enterprise vendor “to bet your career on.” Learn more at http://bigid.com or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.


© Business Wire 2019
