BigID Adds Consent Governance Capabilities Ahead of CCPA

IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. 2018 – Booth 217 – BigID
Inc., a leader in enterprise data protection and privacy, today
introduced new consent governance capabilities to the BigID platform.
The enhancements help organizations correlate consent logs from existing
applications with data and people to provide a centralized view of
consent without centralizing its collection.
Under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), consent is one
of the principal bases for lawful processing. The regulation requires
organizations to obtain explicit consent from data subjects and provide
clear language on what data they collect and how it is processed.
Today’s consent is typically collected natively in web, mobile apps or
through third party consent collection products. BigID helps companies
bring diverse consent logs under one view without re-engineering
applications or having to move data.
According to Gartner, “Consumer confusion and privacy-conscious
consumers will likely create a great deal of difficulty for
organizations needing to manage consents by constantly providing and
withdrawing consent. As privacy regulations continue to change, consent
management will creep to the top of the priority list.”1
With BigID’s new consent governance capabilities, organizations gain:
-
Proactive compliance monitoring and policies, making it easier to
identify applications not collecting consent and data subjects whose
consent was violated;
-
Consent expiry inspection, enabling the discovery of all records of
data subjects with overdue consent;
-
Data subject access requests, providing proof of consent and the
comparison of consent to actual purposes of use; and
-
Data mapping and records of processing activities (ROPA), to monitor
consent collection by application and alert on discrepancies and
initiate remediation workflow.
“In order to meet today’s evolving data privacy regulations, like GDPR
and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), organizations need to be
able to operationalize consent and integrate consent preferences with
data processing and transfer decisions. Today’s consent management
products, which essentially act as databases, cannot govern whether
consent is honored by applications,” said Nimrod Vax, chief product
officer of BigID. “BigID’s unique approach to consent governance enables
organizations to correlate granular consent logs to individual
identities and govern that the use of data complies with the consent
provided, making consent a practical, proactive practice for data
privacy protection.”
BigID will demonstrate its product at booth 217 at IAPP
Privacy. Security. Risk. 2018, October 18-19, 2018. To learn more
about BigID or to schedule a product demo outside of the conference, go
to http://bigid.com/demo
or contact BigID at info@bigid.com.
Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or
service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise
technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings
or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the
opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed
as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About BigID Inc.
Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses
advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises
better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using
BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their
most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with
emerging data protection regulations like the EU General Data Protection
Regulation. Learn more at http://bigid.com
or visit http://bigid.com/demo
to schedule a demo.
1 Gartner, “Emerging Technology Analysis: Consent
Management,” Deborah Kish, September 17, 2018 - NOTE: This document,
while intended to inform our clients about the current data privacy and
security challenges experienced by IT companies in the global
marketplace, is in no way intended to provide legal advice or to endorse
a specific course of action.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005025/en/