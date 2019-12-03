BigID : Announces AWS Security Hub Integration, AWS Marketplace Availability

New AWS Security Hub support and AWS Marketplace listing helps customers attain personal data insights faster and automate privacy compliance

BigID, a leader in data-centric personal data privacy and protection, today announced AWS Security Hub Integration to extend automated compliance checks to emerging data privacy mandates, and availability of BigID Data Privacy Management and Compliance in AWS Marketplace. AWS Security Hub gives users a comprehensive view of high-priority security alerts and compliance status across Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts.

By bringing data science and purpose-built technology to data privacy and protection, BigID allows organizations to discover and map all types of data from all enterprise data sources; automatically classify, correlate, and catalog identity & entity data into profiles; manage and protect enterprise data with advanced data intelligence; and automate data privacy and protection.

As customers increasingly embrace AWS services and tools as well as leverage AWS Marketplace to more quickly deploy partner solutions, BigID brings advanced data intelligence and privacy automation to their data in the cloud.

Through integration with AWS Security Hub, events generated from BigID’s ongoing policy-driven monitoring of personal data processing across AWS services and tools are seamlessly populated into the Console for review and remediation action. Customers that are already utilizing AWS Security Hub for automated security compliance checks can now easily extend scope to data privacy mandates like the EU GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and drive remediation actions with comprehensive privacy context.

“Our customers are increasingly expanding and deepening their AWS footprint. BigID already enables customers to discover, classify and inventory personal data across AWS services for privacy and data governance,” said Nimrod Vax, co-founder and chief product officer. “Now, we are taking the next step in our AWS collaboration, extending our support for key compliance tools like AWS Security Hub and leveraging AWS Marketplace to make it easier for customers to deploy BigID.”

The ability to launch instances of BigID directly from AWS Marketplace, via the AWS Console or through Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), allows customers to seamlessly deploy BigID and extend data discovery and classification to both data at rest and in motion in AWS environments.

An Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), BigID supports discovery, classification and correlation coverage across enterprise infrastructure, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Aurora, Amazon Athena and Amazon Kinesis.

Benefits of BigID leveraging AWS:

Enhanced coverage of data at rest & data in motion: from Amazon S3 buckets to Amazon DynamoDB to Amazon Kinesis

BigID data intelligence & policy insight on regulated data directly represented in the AWS Security Hub console

Integrated and automated compliance checks & remediation for privacy compliance

Data privacy insights and compliant cloud migration for AWS

The security of AWS and data intelligence of BigID - all in one place

Ease of launching directly from AWS Marketplace

