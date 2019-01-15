BigID Expands Global Sales Organization to Help Enterprises Meet Worldwide Privacy Regulations

On the Heels of Record Sales Growth in 2018, BigID Adds New SVP Global Sales, VP Pre-Sales Engineering and Sales Teams in London, Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, São Paulo, Singapore to Existing U.S. Sales Organization

BigID, Inc. the leader in data-centric personal data privacy and protection, today announced that it has expanded the company’s sales presence in Europe, Asia and LATAM to meet demand from new global privacy regulations. BigID has also appointed Michael Trites as senior vice president of global sales to oversee the company’s direct sales inside and outside the U.S., and Toby Penn as vice president of pre-sales engineering to lead the company’s technical field sales team. Building on the company’s seven-fold year-over-year sales growth in 2018, BigID has expanded its direct sales force globally ahead of new privacy regulations taking effect in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, India, South Korea, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, among other countries.

Michael Trites, a security and infrastructure veteran with more than 25 years of selling experience, will lead the company’s direct field force expansion across all geographic markets. Trites joins BigID from Zimperium, where he served as vice president of sales, Americas. He previously held a variety of executive sales roles over the course of an eleven-year career at Riverbed. Prior to Riverbed, Trites held regional sales leadership positions at Nitrosecurity and Enterasys.

“I am extremely pleased to join BigID at such an important juncture in the company’s evolution,” said Michael Trites, SVP, global sales, BigID. “With privacy becoming a global challenge, I look forward to enhancing BigID’s strong position in the personal data privacy and protection space by helping customers meet data privacy challenges that are born out of a highly dynamic and complex regulatory environment.”

Toby Penn, an expert in security architecture, brings more than 28 years of technical and leadership experience to BigID, and will lead the company’s strategic efforts across its technical field sales team. Penn joins BigID from Absolute Software, where he served as vice president of global pre-sales engineers. He was also previously vice president of client solutions pre-sales at Optiv Security, overseeing a large team of security professionals and serving as a technical leader to implement strategic sales strategies.

“Today’s organizations are tasked with navigating the ever-evolving environment of state, national and global privacy regulations,” said Toby Penn, VP, pre-sales engineering, BigID. “I’m thrilled to be joining BigID at this period of high growth to strategically lead our field sales team so organizations can not only meet regulatory requirements, but put the protection of personal data at the top of their corporate priority lists.”

“Following the enactment of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, the privacy and protection of personal information has taken on new priority around the world. BigID’s patented data intelligence platform helps organizations know what data they collect and process on individuals to automate regulatory requirements like personal data rights and right to data deletion,” explained Dimitri Sirota, CEO, BigID. “We are seeing demand across diverse industry sectors and geographies. This field force expansion sets BigID up as a strong partner to our end users, GSI and ISV partners around the world.”

About BigID

Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $46M in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its privacy innovation as the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company of the Year” winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, and a 2019 Business Insider enterprise vendor “to bet your career on.” Learn more at http://bigid.com or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005137/en/