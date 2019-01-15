BigID Expands Global Sales Organization to Help Enterprises Meet Worldwide Privacy Regulations

BigID,
Inc. the leader in data-centric personal data privacy and
protection, today announced that it has expanded the company’s sales
presence in Europe, Asia and LATAM to meet demand from new global
privacy regulations. BigID has also appointed Michael Trites as senior
vice president of global sales to oversee the company’s direct sales
inside and outside the U.S., and Toby Penn as vice president of
pre-sales engineering to lead the company’s technical field sales team.
Building on the company’s seven-fold year-over-year sales growth in
2018, BigID has expanded its direct sales force globally ahead of new
privacy regulations taking effect in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, India,
South Korea, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, among other countries.
Michael Trites, a security and infrastructure veteran with more than 25
years of selling experience, will lead the company’s direct field force
expansion across all geographic markets. Trites joins BigID from
Zimperium, where he served as vice president of sales, Americas. He
previously held a variety of executive sales roles over the course of an
eleven-year career at Riverbed. Prior to Riverbed, Trites held regional
sales leadership positions at Nitrosecurity and Enterasys.
“I am extremely pleased to join BigID at such an important juncture in
the company’s evolution,” said Michael Trites, SVP, global sales, BigID.
“With privacy becoming a global challenge, I look forward to enhancing
BigID’s strong position in the personal data privacy and protection
space by helping customers meet data privacy challenges that are born
out of a highly dynamic and complex regulatory environment.”
Toby Penn, an expert in security architecture, brings more than 28 years
of technical and leadership experience to BigID, and will lead the
company’s strategic efforts across its technical field sales team. Penn
joins BigID from Absolute Software, where he served as vice president of
global pre-sales engineers. He was also previously vice president of
client solutions pre-sales at Optiv Security, overseeing a large team of
security professionals and serving as a technical leader to implement
strategic sales strategies.
“Today’s organizations are tasked with navigating the ever-evolving
environment of state, national and global privacy regulations,” said
Toby Penn, VP, pre-sales engineering, BigID. “I’m thrilled to be joining
BigID at this period of high growth to strategically lead our field
sales team so organizations can not only meet regulatory requirements,
but put the protection of personal data at the top of their corporate
priority lists.”
“Following the enactment of the European General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, the privacy and protection of personal
information has taken on new priority around the world. BigID’s patented
data intelligence platform helps organizations know what data they
collect and process on individuals to automate regulatory requirements
like personal data rights and right to data deletion,” explained Dimitri
Sirota, CEO, BigID. “We are seeing demand across diverse industry
sectors and geographies. This field force expansion sets BigID up as a
strong partner to our end users, GSI and ISV partners around the world.”
About BigID
Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses
advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises
better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using
BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their
most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with
emerging data protection regulations like the EU’s General Data
Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has
raised $46M in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been
recognized for its privacy innovation as the 2018 RSA Conference
Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network
Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company of the Year” winner, a
2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, and a 2019 Business Insider
enterprise vendor “to bet your career on.” Learn more at http://bigid.com
or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo
to schedule a demo.
