BigSpring : Announces Sudha Bala as Vice President, Customer Success and Luke McNeal as Vice President, Sales

03/29/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

BigSpring, the provider of a mobile learning and productivity platform enabling lifelong skilling with measurable ROI, today announced the appointments of Sudha Bala as Vice President, Customer Success and Luke McNeal as Vice President, Sales, bolstering its leadership team. As Vice President, Customer Success, Bala will be responsible for global customer advocacy, ensuring the customer is at the heart of BigSpring’s growth strategy. As Vice President, Sales, McNeal will continue to grow BigSpring’s strong presence in Asia and propel its global expansion, strengthening existing partnerships and adding to its customer base, that now includes Uber, United Technologies, Oyo, Tata Steel, and others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200329005026/en/

Sudha Bala, Vice President, Customer Success at BigSpring (Photo: Business Wire)

Sudha Bala, Vice President, Customer Success at BigSpring (Photo: Business Wire)

BigSpring provides employers with measurable value, empowering learners of any stripe with skills training that for the first time also provides real-time, on-the-job performance and productivity measurement, ensuring business goals are met. Learners engage with online communities comprised of peers and coaches to apply learning on-the-job and receive meaningful feedback.

“BigSpring has had an exceptional response from clients around the world since our initial launch in 2017. We are now positioned to scale the business globally and I couldn't be more excited to bring in world-class leaders, in both Sudha and Luke, to drive this growth,” said Bhakti Vithalani, Founder and CEO, BigSpring. “Despite the challenges the COVID-19 crisis presents to the world, our current and prospective clients remain fully engaged in ramping up their digital roadmaps and we are only gaining momentum. BigSpring brings a unique and proven approach to skilling with measurable business impact that is relevant now more than ever.”

Luke joins BigSpring from Facebook where he led the Workplace enterprise connectivity platform across Asia Pacific. Prior to Facebook, Luke was the Head of Emerging Markets at Amazon Web Services (AWS), supporting customers across Southeast Asia to transform their businesses through cloud technologies. He launched Amazon’s initial teams in several countries.

“Luke brings extensive experience building global sales teams and operations that cater to large and mid-market clients,” Vithalani said. “He's launched emerging products from inception and grown them into thriving global enterprises. Luke’s track record at best-in-class companies such as Facebook and Amazon will help BigSpring establish a sales platform that grows and scales globally.”

“I am deeply committed to leveraging technology to ensure that education supports people to build the skills necessary to be gainfully employed and productive,” McNeal said. “BigSpring’s world-class technology and deep expertise in delivering continuous skilling with measurable impact is a powerful combination poised to become mission-critical for any organization. Skilling and reskilling are both at the top of CEOs’ agendas around the world and I am excited to engage them as partners in shaping the Future of Work.”

Sudha comes to BigSpring from SAP after more than two decades in customer leadership roles, running successful customer strategy, marketing and advocacy programs. She began her career in management roles at Unilever and Proctor & Gamble.

"I am inspired by Bhakti's vision to take on one of the world’s most urgent issues: employability, by connecting skills-based learning to business results,” Bala said. “I look forward to leveraging my years of experience in enterprise software to help move BigSpring's customers towards bigger and better outcomes. BigSpring is poised to become a major disruptor in the learning space and I'm thrilled to help shape that revolution."

“Customer success is not only a function but a mindset at BigSpring, given our focus on demonstrating measurable value,” Vithalani said. “Sudha's two-decades-long tenure at SAP and her expertise driving value to establish long-term client relationships couldn't be more relevant.”

About BigSpring

BigSpring, a mobile learning and productivity platform, empowers workers from management to the shop floor with lifelong skilling, while enabling employers to measure ROI from training as a core business driver - not a discretionary expense. The platform includes a large and growing content library, supplemented by an online community for on-the-spot coaching. Customers include Uber, United Technologies, Oyo, Tata and many others. BigSpring has more than 500,000 learners across Asia Pacific, Africa and the Americas.

For more information, call Mike Diamond, Aircover Communications, 1-408-594-9350 or media@bigspring.io.


© Business Wire 2020
