BigTime Software Announces Management Team Additions

Continues Infrastructure Building For Accelerated Growth Plans Post $14 Million Investment from Wavecrest Growth Partners

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms, has announced the addition of two senior management team members following its recently-announced investment from Boston-based Wavecrest Growth Partners.

Mr. Peter Dedes has been named Big Time’s Chief Financial Officer. Based in Chicago, Mr. Dedes will oversee the firm’s financing and accounting teams and will join Big Time’s executive team. Prior to joining Big Time, Mr. Dedes was the Chief Financial Officer at Hireology, a leading recruiting CRM that has raised $61 million in investment since its inception in 2012 and currently has 200 employees. At Hireology, Mr. Dedes significantly expanded the finance operations teams, managed relationships at the board-level, and participated in several rounds of fund raising.

Big Time also announced it has appointed Jason Stephenson as Vice President of Marketing. Also based in Chicago, Mr. Stephenson is charged with scaling the firm’s marketing team. Prior to joining Big Time, Mr. Stephenson ran marketing programs at Spark Hire, and at Booker Software, a SaaS-based firm acquired by MindBody for $200 million in 2018.

“Peter and Jason have both worked in the trenches, building SaaS-based companies from $5 million to $50 million plus in revenues,” said Brian Saunders, BigTime’s founder and CEO. “They’re smart; they’re driven, and they have a passion for steering firms like BigTime through this stage of growth.”

ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

