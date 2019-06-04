BigTime Software Announces Management Team Additions

BigTime
Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for
professional services firms, has announced the addition of two senior
management team members following its recently-announced
investment from Boston-based Wavecrest Growth Partners.
Mr. Peter Dedes has been named Big Time’s Chief Financial Officer. Based
in Chicago, Mr. Dedes will oversee the firm’s financing and accounting
teams and will join Big Time’s executive team. Prior to joining Big
Time, Mr. Dedes was the Chief Financial Officer at Hireology, a leading
recruiting CRM that has raised $61 million in investment since its
inception in 2012 and currently has 200 employees. At Hireology, Mr.
Dedes significantly expanded the finance operations teams, managed
relationships at the board-level, and participated in several rounds of
fund raising.
Big Time also announced it has appointed Jason Stephenson as Vice
President of Marketing. Also based in Chicago, Mr. Stephenson is charged
with scaling the firm’s marketing team. Prior to joining Big Time, Mr.
Stephenson ran marketing programs at Spark Hire, and at Booker Software,
a SaaS-based firm acquired by MindBody for $200 million in 2018.
“Peter and Jason have both worked in the trenches, building SaaS-based
companies from $5 million to $50 million plus in revenues,” said Brian
Saunders, BigTime’s founder and CEO. “They’re smart; they’re driven, and
they have a passion for steering firms like BigTime through this stage
of growth.”
