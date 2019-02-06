BigTime Software :'s Momentum Continues, Delivering Top Honors and Record Growth in 2018

BigTime
Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the
professional services organization, is proud to announce 2018 as a
record year. BigTime Software saw record revenue growth, driven by more
than forty thousand users and $2.5 billion in time tracked in 2018. The
expanding Chicago team also continued to rack up awards as top
professional services software from Capterra, CPA Practice Advisor,
Intuit Pro Advisor, Tech Advisor, and CIO Review, which named it one of
the “most promising workflow solutions providers of 2018.”
BigTime Software also announced that for the second time it has swept G2
Crowd’s Awards. BigTime is one of only six Chicago-based companies to
receive national acclaim for their innovative software and agency
support. BigTime Software topped its competitors by being awarded G2
Crowd’s “Leader” designation in all five of the categories they
represent: Professional Services Automation, Billing, Time Tracking,
Expense Management and Project Management. BigTime also garnered close
to 30 other recognitions from G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B
technology review platform, with more than 425,000 user reviews for and
by business professionals. Summarizing the recognition from G2 Crowd,
Forbes included BigTime Software in its round-up of the “Top
Enterprise Software Companies in the Midwest”.
G2 Crowd has awarded the following distinctions to Big Time Software in
an announcement made on January 15, 2019:
-
Best Software Companies Top 100
-
Top 50 Software Solutions for Small Business
“2018 has been a record-setting year for the company,” said Brian
Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software. “We’ve had record growth
in revenues, we’ve expanded our Premier customer base to more than 200
clients, and we’ve now been named one of the top 100 software companies
in America. A big thank you to our employees for their commitment to
delivering innovative solutions and to our customers for taking the time
to testify!”
“Our guys continue to win the most elite recognition for usability, for
ease of implementation and for overall customer-relationship quality.
With the volatility in our domestic markets, professional services
organizations are having to dig deeper to become more efficient and
profitable organizations. Big Time’s products work well here – they are
easy to use, customized for the services organization and they scale,”
Saunders continued.
ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.
BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management
tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and
invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are
designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from
engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of
customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage
their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.
ABOUT G2 CROWD
G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with
offices in Chicago and San Francisco, leverages more than 425,000 user
reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals,
buyers, investors, and analysts use G2 Crowd to select the best software
and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every
month, more than 1.5 million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique
insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS
leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired
by Salesforce), and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd
aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace.
For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.
