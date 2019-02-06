BigTime Software :'s Momentum Continues, Delivering Top Honors and Record Growth in 2018

Recognized as a Top Enterprise Software Firm by G2 Crowd

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional services organization, is proud to announce 2018 as a record year. BigTime Software saw record revenue growth, driven by more than forty thousand users and $2.5 billion in time tracked in 2018. The expanding Chicago team also continued to rack up awards as top professional services software from Capterra, CPA Practice Advisor, Intuit Pro Advisor, Tech Advisor, and CIO Review, which named it one of the “most promising workflow solutions providers of 2018.”

BigTime Software also announced that for the second time it has swept G2 Crowd’s Awards. BigTime is one of only six Chicago-based companies to receive national acclaim for their innovative software and agency support. BigTime Software topped its competitors by being awarded G2 Crowd’s “Leader” designation in all five of the categories they represent: Professional Services Automation, Billing, Time Tracking, Expense Management and Project Management. BigTime also garnered close to 30 other recognitions from G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with more than 425,000 user reviews for and by business professionals. Summarizing the recognition from G2 Crowd, Forbes included BigTime Software in its round-up of the “Top Enterprise Software Companies in the Midwest”.

G2 Crowd has awarded the following distinctions to Big Time Software in an announcement made on January 15, 2019:

Best Software Companies Top 100

Top 50 Software Solutions for Small Business

“2018 has been a record-setting year for the company,” said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software. “We’ve had record growth in revenues, we’ve expanded our Premier customer base to more than 200 clients, and we’ve now been named one of the top 100 software companies in America. A big thank you to our employees for their commitment to delivering innovative solutions and to our customers for taking the time to testify!”

“Our guys continue to win the most elite recognition for usability, for ease of implementation and for overall customer-relationship quality. With the volatility in our domestic markets, professional services organizations are having to dig deeper to become more efficient and profitable organizations. Big Time’s products work well here – they are easy to use, customized for the services organization and they scale,” Saunders continued.

ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

ABOUT G2 CROWD

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading B2B technology review platform, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, leverages more than 425,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use G2 Crowd to select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than 1.5 million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce), and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005187/en/