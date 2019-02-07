Bigfoot Biomedical and Owen Mumford Announce Commercial Supply Agreement

Global Pen Needle Manufacturer to Supply Product for Digital Insulin
Delivery Company’s Connected Injection Systems
Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., a diabetes company developing data-driven
solutions for optimizing the dosing and delivery of insulin, today
announced a commercial supply agreement with Owen Mumford, a global
industry leader in medical device design and manufacturing, to support
inclusion of Owen Mumford’s family of Unifine® Pen Needles into
Bigfoot’s in-development connected injection system subscription supply
bundles.
The majority of people with insulin-requiring diabetes, more than 5
million in the US alone1, use injection therapy in their
diabetes management regimens, but insulin dosing requires a complex set
of guidelines, there are few tools to track insulin injection
administration, and there is a lack of robust solutions to support
healthcare providers in their efforts to implement the prescribed
insulin regimens. Bigfoot’s vision is to deliver injection systems as a
monthly subscription and bring together insulin dosing support and
glucose management with the goal of reducing the daily burden of
diabetes management for people with insulin-requiring diabetes.
For the pen needles intended for inclusion in Bigfoot’s auto-fulfillment
supply service, the company evaluated a number of candidates and chose
Owen Mumford’s Pentips® Pen Needle line for the needle’s compatibility
with all disposable insulin pens, its availability in the most popular
lengths and gauges, its comfort and performance, and Owen Mumford’s
reputation as one of the top global pen needle manufacturers.
“As a company comprised of people who live with diabetes, we know that
one of the largest, non-therapy related burdens people face is the
acquisition and management of diabetes supplies,” said Jeffrey Brewer,
Bigfoot Biomedical co-founder and CEO. “Our inclusion of Owen Mumford’s
Pentips in our supply bundles will ensure our customers always have
access to a high quality, comfortable pen needle for each insulin dose.”
“We’re delighted to support Bigfoot’s innovative product and service
vision for its injection systems with our Pentips line,” said Travis
Shaw, Executive Vice President at Owen Mumford USA, Inc. “We look
forward to a strong relationship built on shared commitments to
providing quality products for insulin pen users.”
Bigfoot is developing a digital drug delivery platform intended to
support insulin delivery across all people with insulin-requiring
diabetes, from those starting on injections to the most intensive
infusion pump users. Leveraging user-centered design and smartphone
connectivity, Bigfoot’s ecosystem is intended to help people with
insulin-requiring diabetes dose insulin safely and effectively, support
healthcare providers in improving health outcomes efficiently, and
enable payers to improve population health while reducing the cost of
care. The company anticipates a commercial launch of its first two
systems, Bigfoot Inject and Bigfoot Loop, in 2020, pending completion of
a pivotal clinical trial and subsequent regulatory approvals.
About Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.
Bigfoot Biomedical was founded by a team of people with a personal
connection to type 1 diabetes. With its Loop and Inject systems, the
company seeks to reduce the burden of living with insulin-requiring
diabetes and to maximize the leverage of health care providers through
data, connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence. Learn more
at bigfootbiomedical.com.
About Owen Mumford
Owen Mumford has been at the forefront of medical device innovation for
over 60 years, creating solutions that improve the delivery of
healthcare and home health treatments for people around the world. Their
products include devices that make blood testing more comfortable
(Unistik Safety Lancets, Unilet Lancets, Autolet Lancing Devices), as
well as solutions that make it easier to administer life-saving
medications (Autoject Injection Aids, Autopen Cartridge Therapy Devices,
Unisafe Safety Syringes, Unifine Pen Needles). Owen Mumford’s experience
in medical devices began in the 1950s when founders Ivan Owen and John
Mumford established the company. With direct sales offices and a network
of distribution partners serving customers in over 60 countries, Owen
Mumford employs over 800 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Learn more at owenmumford.com.
