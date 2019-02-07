Bigfoot Biomedical and Owen Mumford Announce Commercial Supply Agreement

Global Pen Needle Manufacturer to Supply Product for Digital Insulin Delivery Company’s Connected Injection Systems

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., a diabetes company developing data-driven solutions for optimizing the dosing and delivery of insulin, today announced a commercial supply agreement with Owen Mumford, a global industry leader in medical device design and manufacturing, to support inclusion of Owen Mumford’s family of Unifine® Pen Needles into Bigfoot’s in-development connected injection system subscription supply bundles.

The majority of people with insulin-requiring diabetes, more than 5 million in the US alone1, use injection therapy in their diabetes management regimens, but insulin dosing requires a complex set of guidelines, there are few tools to track insulin injection administration, and there is a lack of robust solutions to support healthcare providers in their efforts to implement the prescribed insulin regimens. Bigfoot’s vision is to deliver injection systems as a monthly subscription and bring together insulin dosing support and glucose management with the goal of reducing the daily burden of diabetes management for people with insulin-requiring diabetes.

For the pen needles intended for inclusion in Bigfoot’s auto-fulfillment supply service, the company evaluated a number of candidates and chose Owen Mumford’s Pentips® Pen Needle line for the needle’s compatibility with all disposable insulin pens, its availability in the most popular lengths and gauges, its comfort and performance, and Owen Mumford’s reputation as one of the top global pen needle manufacturers.

“As a company comprised of people who live with diabetes, we know that one of the largest, non-therapy related burdens people face is the acquisition and management of diabetes supplies,” said Jeffrey Brewer, Bigfoot Biomedical co-founder and CEO. “Our inclusion of Owen Mumford’s Pentips in our supply bundles will ensure our customers always have access to a high quality, comfortable pen needle for each insulin dose.”

“We’re delighted to support Bigfoot’s innovative product and service vision for its injection systems with our Pentips line,” said Travis Shaw, Executive Vice President at Owen Mumford USA, Inc. “We look forward to a strong relationship built on shared commitments to providing quality products for insulin pen users.”

Bigfoot is developing a digital drug delivery platform intended to support insulin delivery across all people with insulin-requiring diabetes, from those starting on injections to the most intensive infusion pump users. Leveraging user-centered design and smartphone connectivity, Bigfoot’s ecosystem is intended to help people with insulin-requiring diabetes dose insulin safely and effectively, support healthcare providers in improving health outcomes efficiently, and enable payers to improve population health while reducing the cost of care. The company anticipates a commercial launch of its first two systems, Bigfoot Inject and Bigfoot Loop, in 2020, pending completion of a pivotal clinical trial and subsequent regulatory approvals.

About Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical was founded by a team of people with a personal connection to type 1 diabetes. With its Loop and Inject systems, the company seeks to reduce the burden of living with insulin-requiring diabetes and to maximize the leverage of health care providers through data, connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence. Learn more at bigfootbiomedical.com. Follow us on Twitter @BigfootBiomed and Facebook.

About Owen Mumford

Owen Mumford has been at the forefront of medical device innovation for over 60 years, creating solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare and home health treatments for people around the world. Their products include devices that make blood testing more comfortable (Unistik Safety Lancets, Unilet Lancets, Autolet Lancing Devices), as well as solutions that make it easier to administer life-saving medications (Autoject Injection Aids, Autopen Cartridge Therapy Devices, Unisafe Safety Syringes, Unifine Pen Needles). Owen Mumford’s experience in medical devices began in the 1950s when founders Ivan Owen and John Mumford established the company. With direct sales offices and a network of distribution partners serving customers in over 60 countries, Owen Mumford employs over 800 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Learn more at owenmumford.com.

