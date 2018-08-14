Biggest Data Analytics Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2018| Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
For IT organizations, understanding the modern data analytics trends and
planning strategies to deal with them is becoming critical. As a result,
the use of a variety of techniques and technologies like big data,
machine learning, and data science is increasing rapidly. A data
analytics strategy that provides deep insights into customer behavior,
system performance, and future revenue opportunities, needs to be
implemented to fetch maximum benefits.
According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,
“Data analytics techniques and technologies are used
extensively in commercial industries to keep themselves updated with the
ongoing data analytics trends.”
Biggest data analytics trends to keep an eye on
in 2018
-
Expansion of metadata management: To determine significant
insights and increase effectiveness in operations, it is vital to use
flexible and integrated tools. It allows users to consume, study, and
manage data. Metadata management will be among the important data
analytics trends that will help govern data and compliance with
regulations. To find precise data assets, the management of metadata
is critical. It will help firms in achieving reliability and
maintaining information across many verticals of the organization.
-
Proliferation of predictive analytics to improve data quality:
At present, the quality of data is of supreme importance. This is
mainly true because of IoT. Companies are going to turn to machine
learning to upgrade the quality of their data. Predictive analytics,
consequently, is one of the apparent data analytics trends that will
help in forecasting the quality of future data results by using
historical patterns that would otherwise take more time through manual
-
Monetization of data analytics through blockchain technology:
With the growing acceptance of blockchain technology, companies in
have started becoming more inclined towards implementing this
technology. 2018 is going to observe an increase in the participation
of blockchain technology, which has already stepped into sectors like
retail and healthcare. This technology has a huge potential to bring
democracy in monetizing data and analytics by ruling out the middleman
from the process. Such new data analytics trends are certainly going
to accelerate the data analysis process by reducing frauds and helping
make informed business decisions.
-
Quantzig
is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging
analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients
across several industrial sectors.
