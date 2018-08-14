Biggest Data Analytics Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2018| Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the biggest data analytics trends to keep an eye on in 2018.

For IT organizations, understanding the modern data analytics trends and planning strategies to deal with them is becoming critical. As a result, the use of a variety of techniques and technologies like big data, machine learning, and data science is increasing rapidly. A data analytics strategy that provides deep insights into customer behavior, system performance, and future revenue opportunities, needs to be implemented to fetch maximum benefits.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Data analytics techniques and technologies are used extensively in commercial industries to keep themselves updated with the ongoing data analytics trends."

Biggest data analytics trends to keep an eye on in 2018

Expansion of metadata management: To determine significant insights and increase effectiveness in operations, it is vital to use flexible and integrated tools. It allows users to consume, study, and manage data. Metadata management will be among the important data analytics trends that will help govern data and compliance with regulations. To find precise data assets, the management of metadata is critical. It will help firms in achieving reliability and maintaining information across many verticals of the organization. This will help in quicker production and delivery.

Proliferation of predictive analytics to improve data quality: At present, the quality of data is of supreme importance. This is mainly true because of IoT. Companies are going to turn to machine learning to upgrade the quality of their data. Predictive analytics, consequently, is one of the apparent data analytics trends that will help in forecasting the quality of future data results by using historical patterns that would otherwise take more time through manual intervention.

Monetization of data analytics through blockchain technology: With the growing acceptance of blockchain technology, companies in have started becoming more inclined towards implementing this technology. 2018 is going to observe an increase in the participation of blockchain technology, which has already stepped into sectors like retail and healthcare. This technology has a huge potential to bring democracy in monetizing data and analytics by ruling out the middleman from the process. Such new data analytics trends are certainly going to accelerate the data analysis process by reducing frauds and helping make informed business decisions.

With the growing acceptance of blockchain technology, companies in have started becoming more inclined towards implementing this technology. 2018 is going to observe an increase in the participation of blockchain technology, which has already stepped into sectors like retail and healthcare. This technology has a huge potential to bring democracy in monetizing data and analytics by ruling out the middleman from the process. Such new data analytics trends are certainly going to accelerate the data analysis process by reducing frauds and helping make informed business decisions. Visit our page, to view a comprehensive list of the biggest data analytics trends to keep an eye on in 2018.

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

