Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europe's largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.5% on the month. That was their biggest increase since November 2017 and compared with economist expectations for a rise of 0.4%.

"While there is no doubt that industry is in recession, the entire German economy could have avoided another contraction - and hence a technical recession - at the very last minute," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

The economy shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter, and recent data have suggested manufacturing fared badly in the third, which could put Germany in a technical recession - usually defined as two straight quarters of contraction.

"Today's trade data suggest that there has been hardly any negative drag from net trade on third-quarter gross domestic product," he said, adding private consumption looked like it had increased slightly and construction was flat or positive.

Germany's export-reliant manufacturers have been suffering from a slowing world economy and business uncertainty linked to a trade war between the United States and China, and Britain's planned, if delayed, exit from the European Union.

Data published this week has painted a mixed picture of the industrial sector, with output falling more than forecast in September while orders rose more than expected. A survey showed Germany's manufacturers remained stuck in recession in October as new orders fell. [L8N27N2AI]

Speaking about Friday's data, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said: "This looks like a revival in foreign trade but looking at the whole year, September is more of an outlier".

He said foreign trade had been rather weak throughout 2019 and added that the risks in overseas trade had declined but not disappeared. A 0.4 decline in exports to non-euro zone European Union countries between January and September compared with the same period last year could be due to Brexit, he said.

The DIHK Chambers of Commerce expects exports to grow by 0.3% this year as a whole before declining by 0.5% next year, which would be their first fall since the global financial crisis.

A panel of economists advising the government on Wednesday said Germany's long-term upswing had come to an end and said that the export-oriented German economy was particularly at risk from a possible escalation of the trade conflicts. But they did not expect a "broad and deep recession".

Friday's data showed imports climbed by 1.3% in September. The trade surplus widened to 19.2 billion euros from an upwardly revised 18.7 billion euros in the prior month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected imports to be unchanged and saw the trade surplus at 18.1 billion euros.

(Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Michelle Martin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Services - 3rd quarter of 2019
PU
03:50aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Tourism - 3rd quarter of 2019
PU
03:47aEuro near lowest in weeks as dollar holds gains on trade optimism
RE
03:35aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Open Market Operations No.218
PU
03:31aEconomist Anna Breman appointed Swedish central bank governor
RE
03:27aBiggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears
RE
03:27aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba planning launch of $15 billion HK listing for last week of November - sources
RE
03:24aChina 3Q Current Account Surplus at $54.9 Billion
DJ
03:22aMalaysia surprises with cut in banks' reserve requirement
RE
03:20aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Decrease in Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group