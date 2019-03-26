Bigtincan : Launches Industry's First Sales Enablement Platform for Adobe

Bigtincan,
the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation, today
announced the launch of Bigtincan for Adobe at the 2019
Adobe Summit, which is taking place March 26-28 in Las Vegas.
Deepening its partnership with Adobe, this integration automates the
delivery of Adobe content for use, simplifying the way marketers equip
mobile sales teams with engaging content.
The launch of Bigtincan for Adobe creates an end-to-end solution
designed by marketers for marketers looking to empower sales teams. With
Bigtincan’s AI-driven, real-time automation, organizations can ensure
that the content managed in Adobe is delivered to mobile sales teams –
online and offline – wherever and whenever they need it. Furthermore,
this solution also provides comprehensive insights as to how content is
being leveraged throughout the sales cycle keeping marketing and sales
messaging aligned.
“Adobe’s software has been widely recognized for making marketing teams
successful,” said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan. “With the Adobe
integration, Bigtincan is excited to help marketers extend their
existing marketing investments, while providing additional, high-value
channels to deliver information to sales and other customer-facing
teams.”
Adobe platforms help CMOs create a central management platform for
content, and now Bigtincan offers CMOs the first sales enablement
platform designed for marketers to extend their reach to sales, service
and channel organizations. This helps extend the value of the sales and
marketing investments in Adobe technologies and ultimately enhances
customer experience, aligning sales and marketing teams to deliver
better business results.
In order to deliver rich HTML5-based learning experiences created in
Adobe Captivate, powerful videos from Adobe Rush, and PDFs created in
Adobe Acrobat, Bigtincan for Adobe was built from the ground up to
maximize the user experience and reach a mobile workforce.
Key capabilities and benefits of the solution include:
-
Adobe Experience Manager Integration (AEM) enables
organizations to deliver a connected and compelling digital experience
across the customer journey.
-
Adobe InDesign Extension publishes directly to Bigtincan and
enables easy and dynamic personalization of the content from InDesign.
-
Marketo Marketing Automation /Adobe Campaign accelerates campaign
delivery, improves sales engagement and provides rich data/analytics
to marketing automation platforms for leads and contacts.
John Moore, Bigtincan’s Vice President, Strategic Partnerships,
Alliances, and Integrations said, “This partnership extends Adobe’s
efforts with Adobe AEM to bring new and superior experiences to market
faster. If you are working directly in Adobe InDesign or AEM, you can
combine the collaborative tools available in the Adobe platforms with
the leading sales enablement platform to deliver this content more
quickly and effectively to your mobile workforce.”
Bigtincan leads the market as the most
integrated sales enablement platform with a wide range of solution
types available – including CRM, PRM, digital asset management,
marketing automation, CPQ, MDM, sales automation, LMS/learning,
inventory, operating systems and enterprise content management.
Bigtincan for Adobe joins more than 100 popular software solutions
integrated in Bigtincan’s technology ecosystem including Salesforce,
Pardot, Amazon S3 and Microsoft Sharepoint.
Bigtincan for Adobe is now available for the Bigtincan Hub. Visit the
team at Adobe Summit this week at booth 671-Q, to learn more or visit: https://www.bigtincan.com/platform/integrations/bigtincan-for-adobe/
About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and
service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The
company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform
features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps
to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and
encourages team-wide adoption. In addition to seven of the Fortune 10
companies, leading brands including AT&T, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ
Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every
customer interaction. With global sales and marketing headquartered in
Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To
discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan
Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or
follow @bigtincan on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005215/en/