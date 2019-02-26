Bigtincan : Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2019

Evaluation based on strategy and performance

Bigtincan, the leading mobile, AI-powered sales enablement platform provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the first Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Sales Coaching and Learning for 2019. The technology-focused research and advisory firm identified fourteen major providers in the emerging sales coaching and learning market. Leaders are identified as having comprehensive strategies and products/services that align with industry direction and market demand, and who effectively perform against that strategic backdrop.

The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum is an evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of both emerging and mature markets and the vendors that participate in them. By analyzing each vendor using two dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market, the Tech Spectrum looks at a focused set of criteria that helps enterprise planners understand and navigate the market of technology provider options.

The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Sales Coaching and Learning is segmented into three sectors, representing high and low on both the Product/Service and performance dimensions1.

“Sales coaching and learning is the newest and most focused way to onboard and continuously train sales representatives and sales managers,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. “Sales leaders should use a sales coaching and learning offering to boost overall sales performance, and providers such as Bigtincan are enabling this.”

With the 2018 acquisition of Australian sales coaching and learning provider Zunos, Bigtincan was able to strengthen its My Learning offering as one of the only engagement vendors to offer full channel enablement. Zunos enables the creation of courses via an intuitive course builder. Through mobile and in-app messages, microlearning can be delivered just in time, which is critical. The Bigtincan Hub is also optimized for iOS-based tablets, and Bigtincan is seeing increased use cases in both sales and service with the ability to sync training files for offline access. Zunos is currently available bundled with Bigtincan or sold as a standalone product.

“At Bigtincan, we’ve experienced first-hand the importance of coaching and learning in the B2B sales industry,” said Patrick Welch, President and CMO of Bigtincan. “With the emergence of this new market, we are honored to be identified as a Leader by Aragon with the introduction of the Tech Spectrum report for sales coaching and learning.”

To learn more about Bigtincan Hub, please visit www.bigtincan.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase their knowledge, win-rates and customer satisfaction. The company’s AI-powered sales enablement platform features the industry’s premier user experience that coaches and empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects. In addition to seven of the Fortune 10 companies, leading brands including Anheuser Busch, American Express, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

1 Aragon Research “The Aragon Research Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2019” by Jim Lundy, February 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006045/en/