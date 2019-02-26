Bigtincan : Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2019

Bigtincan,
the leading mobile, AI-powered sales enablement platform provider, today
announced that it has been named a Leader in the first Aragon Research
Tech Spectrum for Sales Coaching and Learning for 2019. The
technology-focused research and advisory firm identified fourteen major
providers in the emerging sales coaching and learning market. Leaders
are identified as having comprehensive strategies and products/services
that align with industry direction and market demand, and who
effectively perform against that strategic backdrop.
The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum is an evaluation tool that graphically
represents analysis of both emerging and mature markets and the vendors
that participate in them. By analyzing each vendor using two dimensions
that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given
market, the Tech Spectrum looks at a focused set of criteria that helps
enterprise planners understand and navigate the market of technology
provider options.
The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum for Sales Coaching and Learning is
segmented into three sectors, representing high and low on both the
Product/Service and performance dimensions1.
“Sales coaching and learning is the newest and most focused way to
onboard and continuously train sales representatives and sales
managers,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. “Sales
leaders should use a sales coaching and learning offering to boost
overall sales performance, and providers such as Bigtincan are enabling
this.”
With the 2018 acquisition of Australian sales coaching and learning
provider Zunos, Bigtincan was able to strengthen its My Learning
offering as one of the only engagement vendors to offer full channel
enablement. Zunos enables the creation of courses via an intuitive
course builder. Through mobile and in-app messages, microlearning can be
delivered just in time, which is critical. The Bigtincan Hub is also
optimized for iOS-based tablets, and Bigtincan is seeing increased use
cases in both sales and service with the ability to sync training files
for offline access. Zunos is currently available bundled with Bigtincan
or sold as a standalone product.
“At Bigtincan, we’ve experienced first-hand the importance of coaching
and learning in the B2B sales industry,” said Patrick Welch, President
and CMO of Bigtincan. “With the emergence of this new market, we are
honored to be identified as a Leader by Aragon with the introduction of
the Tech Spectrum report for sales coaching and learning.”
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is the newest
technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact
interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the
insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy
decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a
proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.
Aragon Research Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse
vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its
research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors
that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the
opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and
should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides
its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS,"
without warranty of any kind.
About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service
teams increase their knowledge, win-rates and customer satisfaction. The
company’s AI-powered sales enablement platform features the industry’s
premier user experience that coaches and empowers reps to more
effectively engage with customers and prospects. In addition to seven of
the Fortune 10 companies, leading brands including Anheuser Busch,
American Express, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on
Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction.
With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also
has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how
With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia.
or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.
1 Aragon Research “The Aragon Research Tech SpectrumTM
for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2019” by Jim Lundy, February 2019.
