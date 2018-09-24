Bigtincan : Named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement Automation Platforms

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation, today announced that independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. ranked Bigtincan as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018.

The Forrester report evaluated 12 of the most significant Sales Enablement Automation Platforms to assess the state of the sales enablement market. Participants were evaluated for their strengths and weaknesses across 33 criteria. The evaluation focused on current offerings, strategy and market presence.

Bigtincan received its highest scores in the Content, Predictive/AI capabilities, Collaboration & Workflow and Support for Global Marketing/Sales criteria. Under Predictive/AI capabilities, Bigtincan received the highest score possible in the Guided Selling criterion and in the GDPR criterion within Collaboration and Workflow. According to the report, Bigtincan’s platform provides a “best-in-class design and UI.”

"We are honored to be named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement Automation Platforms by Forrester,” said Patrick Welch, President and CMO at Bigtincan. "We’re pleased to see that, in our opinion, Bigtincan was so strongly recognized in this report.”

This recognition follows Bigtincan’s recent acknowledgement by MarTech Breakthrough for its innovative sales enablement solution, as well as the company’s naming as a Bronze winner for Sales Enablement by the Stevie Awards earlier this year. To read the full The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018 report, click here.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005849/en/