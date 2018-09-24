Bigtincan : Named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement Automation Platforms

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement
automation, today announced that independent research firm Forrester
Research, Inc. ranked Bigtincan as a Strong Performer in The Forrester
Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018.
The Forrester report evaluated 12 of the most significant Sales
Enablement Automation Platforms to assess the state of the sales
enablement market. Participants were evaluated for their strengths and
weaknesses across 33 criteria. The evaluation focused on current
offerings, strategy and market presence.
Bigtincan received its highest scores in the Content, Predictive/AI
capabilities, Collaboration & Workflow and Support for Global
Marketing/Sales criteria. Under Predictive/AI capabilities, Bigtincan
received the highest score possible in the Guided Selling criterion and
in the GDPR criterion within Collaboration and Workflow. According to
the report, Bigtincan’s platform provides a “best-in-class design and
UI.”
"We are honored to be named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement
Automation Platforms by Forrester,” said Patrick Welch, President and
CMO at Bigtincan. "We’re pleased to see that, in our opinion, Bigtincan
was so strongly recognized in this report.”
This recognition follows Bigtincan’s recent acknowledgement by MarTech
Breakthrough for its innovative sales enablement solution, as well as
the company’s naming as a Bronze winner for Sales Enablement by the
Stevie Awards earlier this year. To read the full The Forrester Wave™:
Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018 report, click here.
About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and
service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The
company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform
features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps
to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and
encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands
including AT&T, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on
Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction.
With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also
has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how
your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please
visit www.bigtincan.com or
follow @bigtincan on
Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005849/en/