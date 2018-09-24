Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bigtincan : Named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement Automation Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 08:14pm CEST

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation, today announced that independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. ranked Bigtincan as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018.

The Forrester report evaluated 12 of the most significant Sales Enablement Automation Platforms to assess the state of the sales enablement market. Participants were evaluated for their strengths and weaknesses across 33 criteria. The evaluation focused on current offerings, strategy and market presence.

Bigtincan received its highest scores in the Content, Predictive/AI capabilities, Collaboration & Workflow and Support for Global Marketing/Sales criteria. Under Predictive/AI capabilities, Bigtincan received the highest score possible in the Guided Selling criterion and in the GDPR criterion within Collaboration and Workflow. According to the report, Bigtincan’s platform provides a “best-in-class design and UI.”

"We are honored to be named a Strong Performer among Sales Enablement Automation Platforms by Forrester,” said Patrick Welch, President and CMO at Bigtincan. "We’re pleased to see that, in our opinion, Bigtincan was so strongly recognized in this report.”

This recognition follows Bigtincan’s recent acknowledgement by MarTech Breakthrough for its innovative sales enablement solution, as well as the company’s naming as a Bronze winner for Sales Enablement by the Stevie Awards earlier this year. To read the full The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018 report, click here.

About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pFORTEM RESOURCES INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:34pGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Pricing Terms of Its Tender Offer For 6.125% Notes Due February 2033
PU
08:34pSIRIUS XM : to Buy Pandora -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:33pYARA INTERNATIONAL : evaluates strategic options for marine technology business
GL
08:32pCHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT : Fin Inv CEO Yau Yik Ming resigns
AQ
08:32pAB Builders (01615) 1H net maintains at MOP15.1m; no div
AQ
08:32pCHINA SANDI : buys property projects at HK$1.5bn
AQ
08:32pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Sentences handed down recently in superior court
AQ
08:32pMIDLAND IC&I : sells properties to executive directors
AQ
08:31pBCE : Bell MTS extends LTE Advanced wireless coverage in Southeastern Manitoba
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock markets fall on trade war pessimism, oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buy..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.