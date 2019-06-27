Bike to Work Day participants biked more than the distance to the moon and back

Denver, CO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you felt like the air smelled a little fresher yesterday, it is because residents in the metro area enjoyed a greener, two-wheeled commute. An estimated 31,190 riders traveled 548,944 miles – or greater than a trip to the moon and back – on Wednesday, June 26 for the region’s 29th annual Bike to Work Day. This year’s Bike to Work Day highlights include:



• Thirty-nine percent of riders were first-time participants

• 777 businesses and organizations participated in the Business Challenge

• 281 breakfast, water and evening stations

• Average one-way commute was 8.8 miles

• 237 tons of CO2 saved

• 34.1 million calories burned



The primary purpose of Bike to Work Day is to introduce people to bike commuting in a supportive and fun environment. A 2018 event follow-up survey showed that 51 percent of first-time Bike to Work Day riders reported that they were motivated to commute to work by bicycle more often. “Bike to Work Day is all about encouraging people to try bike commuting and to raise awareness of the many benefits biking has,” said Douglas W. Rex, executive director of Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). “We love seeing the excitement and energy on the big day. We hope people realize how easy it is, appreciate the benefits and continue to choose bike commuting more often.”



Biking is not only a healthier commute option, it could actually be a faster than vechicle transporation if you live within a few miles of the workplace. Bike commuting is also much better for the region, resulting in less traffic congestion and better air quality.



Bike to Work Day is organized by Way to Go, a program of Denver Regional Council of Governments, and is the second largest event of its kind in the nation. In partnership with seven transportation demand management associations, Way to Go promotes more sustainable commute choices.



About the Organizer



Way to Go is a program of Denver Regional Council of Governments, a planning organization where local governments collaborate to establish guidelines, set policy and allocate funding in the areas of transportation and personal mobility, regional growth and development, and aging and disability resources. For more information visit waytogo.org.

