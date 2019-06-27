Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bike to Work Day participants biked more than the distance to the moon and back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Denver, CO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you felt like the air smelled a little fresher yesterday, it is because residents in the metro area enjoyed a greener, two-wheeled commute. An estimated 31,190 riders traveled 548,944 miles – or greater than a trip to the moon and back – on Wednesday, June 26 for the region’s 29th annual Bike to Work Day. This year’s Bike to Work Day highlights include:

• Thirty-nine percent of riders were first-time participants
• 777 businesses and organizations participated in the Business Challenge
• 281 breakfast, water and evening stations
• Average one-way commute was 8.8 miles
• 237 tons of CO2 saved
• 34.1 million calories burned

The primary purpose of Bike to Work Day is to introduce people to bike commuting in a supportive and fun environment. A 2018 event follow-up survey showed that 51 percent of first-time Bike to Work Day riders reported that they were motivated to commute to work by bicycle more often.  “Bike to Work Day is all about encouraging people to try bike commuting and to raise awareness of the many benefits biking has,” said Douglas W. Rex, executive director of Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). “We love seeing the excitement and energy on the big day. We hope people realize how easy it is, appreciate the benefits and continue to choose bike commuting more often.”

Biking is not only a healthier commute option, it could actually be a faster than vechicle transporation if you live within a few miles of the workplace. Bike commuting is also much better for the region, resulting in less traffic congestion and better air quality. 
 
Bike to Work Day is organized by Way to Go, a program of Denver Regional Council of Governments, and is the second largest event of its kind in the nation. In partnership with seven transportation demand management associations, Way to Go promotes more sustainable commute choices.

About the Organizer

Way to Go is a program of Denver Regional Council of Governments, a planning organization where local governments collaborate to establish guidelines, set policy and allocate funding in the areas of transportation and personal mobility, regional growth and development, and aging and disability resources. For more information visit waytogo.org.

Attachment 

Mariah Wollweber
Denver Regional Council of Governments
509-413-8410
mwollweber@drcog.org

Allison Redmon
Denver Regional Council of Governments
303-945-1701
aredmon@drcog.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pBGC PARTNERS : Updates its Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2019
PR
04:06pMirati Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares
PR
04:06pBROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019
PR
04:06pHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES : Announces Proposed Capital Actions In 2019 Capital Plan
PR
04:06pCALAMP : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04:06pHighwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd
GL
04:06pChiasma Provides Update on Ongoing Mycapssa® Phase 3 Clinical Trials
GL
04:06pIcahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
04:06pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 25
PR
04:06pExponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 18
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About