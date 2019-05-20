Bilingual Schools Market in China Continues To Grow

The bilingual schools in China that focus on local students have witnessed fastest growth between 2015-18 and the trend is likely to continue in the region’s schools market.

The data was revealed during a keynote presentation by Kaushik Mohan, Partner at leading global consultancy firm L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice. Mohan also cited key factors driving the growth of student enrollment in private K-12 schools.

“Increasing preference among parents for foreign higher education and English proficiency (typically offered by bilingual and international schools), as well as increasing affluence is resulting in higher discretionary spending amongst the rising upper and middle class,” explained Mohan.

According to L.E.K.’s data, affluent Chinese parents are spending up to $400-600,000 (RMB 2.5-4M) on a child’s education, with early years and K-12 accounting for 40% of total spending.

In addition, intense competition for top school spots is creating a stressful education environment in public schools, luring students to private bilingual and international schools.

“China recently introduced measures welcoming investments in its private education market. And research presented at IPSEF confirms there is a massive opportunity that has yet to be tapped,” said Rhona Greenhill, co-founder, IPSEF, the leading conference for the private and international schools sector that also has editions in London and Dubai.

With such a positive outlook for the overall growth of bilingual and international schools in China, Mohan advised potential players to understand the demand and supply dynamics at the city and catchment level, as well as build local partnerships that are critical to securing valuable real estate for future operations and complying with evolving regulatory restrictions.

PULL OUT BOX

TYPE OF SCHOOL DESCRIPTION ENROLLMENT OUTLOOK Bilingual Schools Catering to local parents, who believe English proficiency is equally important and want a blended education for their children Enrollment: ~120k students λ Growth: High growth (~15%) has been observed in the period 2015-18 Future outlook: forecast to grow at similar rates as witnessed historically (12-13%) International Schools Catering to expats students, and offering International curriculum λ Int’l schools are outside the MoE licensing system Enrollment: ~370k students λ Growth: Slow growth (~2%) has been observed in the period 2015-18 Future outlook: forecast to grow at similar rates as witnessed historically (<2%)

Note:

Download China report highlights: https://we.tl/t-EwpApm1LEt

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005263/en/