Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bill Ackman-backed blank check firm raises IPO size to $4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 10:42am EDT

July 13 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, has increased the size of its initial public offering by $1 billion to $4 billion, the largest ever IPO by a special-purpose acquisition firm.

The firm plans to go public with 200 million units at $20 each, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

A SPAC uses IPO proceeds and borrowed funds to acquire a company, typically within two years. Investors are not notified in advance which company a SPAC will buy.

Ackman said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1811882/000119312520191638/d930055ds1a.htm in the filing that the company will seek to acquire a venture capital-backed firm that he called a "mature unicorn" which has chosen to remain private.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 1.65% 24.6 Delayed Quote.26.30%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION 2.95% 51.04 Delayed Quote.-60.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aAccused Ghosn escape plotters too much flight risk for bail - U.S. judge
RE
11:06aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : County Employment and Wages in Nebraska — Fourth Quarter 2019
PU
11:04aNigeria central bank ask banks to stop import processing of maize -circular
RE
11:01aDisney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise
RE
10:58aJumbled Covid Border Rules Baffle Companies, -2-
DJ
10:58aJumbled Covid Border Rules Baffle Companies, Stymie Tourism
DJ
10:47aS&P slashes emerging market forecasts, warns of permanent scars
RE
10:45aTSX rises as producer prices gain in June
RE
10:42aBill Ackman-backed blank check firm raises IPO size to $4 billion
RE
10:35aG7 finance ministers called for full implementation of G20 debt freeze - U.S. Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
2AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
3ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
5G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group