Bill Ackman-backed blank check firm raises IPO size to $4 billion

July 13 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd,
the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill
Ackman, has increased the size of its initial public offering by
$1 billion to $4 billion, the largest ever IPO by a
special-purpose acquisition firm.
The firm plans to go public with 200 million units at $20
each, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
A SPAC uses IPO proceeds and borrowed funds to acquire a
company, typically within two years. Investors are not notified
in advance which company a SPAC will buy.
Ackman said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1811882/000119312520191638/d930055ds1a.htm
in the filing that the company will seek to acquire a venture
capital-backed firm that he called a "mature unicorn" which has
chosen to remain private.