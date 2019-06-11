Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bill Cassidy : Cassidy, Bennet, Young Reintroduce the Waterway LNG Parity Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 01:04pm EDT
06.11.19

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Todd Young (R-IN) today reintroduced the Waterway LNG Parity Act. This bill requires excise taxes on liquefied natural gas (LNG) for marine transportation on inland waterways be levied at a rate consistent with energy output relative to diesel and gasoline.

It takes about 1.7 gallons of LNG to provide the same amount of energy as a gallon of diesel, yet fuel usage is taxed on volume. So LNG usage would be taxed 50 cents for the same amount of energy contained in a gallon of diesel fuel that is only taxed at 29 cents.

Natural gas is cleaner and more efficient than gasoline and diesel respectively, yet under the current federal tax code disincentivizes its use. This legislation would change the inland waterways financing rate to provide equal treatment within the federal tax code.

'Natural gas is a clean, domestic energy source that should be treated equally to gasoline and diesel,' said Dr. Cassidy. 'We should be encouraging the use and production of LNG-benefiting the economy and workers in Louisiana.'

'Diesel fuels should not be provided better tax treatment than natural gas,' said Senator Bennet. 'Our legislation acknowledges the shift to cleaner burning fuels, which is an important step in moving us to a cleaner energy economy.'

'The Waterway LNG Parity Act is a market-based fix for how we tax liquefied natural gas (LNG),' said Senator Young. 'The bill levels the playing field for this important alternative fuel source which represents a growing sector of our economy.'

'We applaud this extremely important legislation as we continue to promote clean fuel alternatives in our country. LNG is domestic, clean, and abundant, ensuring that marine operators have decades of affordable fuel that produces near zero sulfur oxide emissions and significantly reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxides,' Dan Gage, president of NGVAmerica.

'When liquefied natural gas is used as a fuel for marine, rail and over-the-road transportation assets, our environment wins. In addition to reducing carbon emissions, natural gas fuel reduces NOx, SOx and particulates compared to diesel. Natural gas costs less and prices are less volatile than diesel due to abundant domestic gas supply. But this safe and clean fuel is currently taxed at a higher rate per unit of energy, which then masks the economic benefits of switching from other dirtier fuels like diesel. Pivotal LNG and Southern Company Gas applaud this legislation because it eliminates the significant tax advantage that diesel currently enjoys versus liquefied natural gas,' said Tim Hermann, president of Pivotal LNG.

###

Disclaimer

Bill Cassidy published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 17:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pLet us explain our economic policy, Italian PM tells EU's Juncker
RE
01:10pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Designates Syrian Oligarch Samer Foz and His Luxury Reconstruction Business Empire
PU
01:05pWall Street rally loses steam as industrials drag
RE
01:04pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Bennet, Young Reintroduce the Waterway LNG Parity Act
PU
01:03pTrump says China wants trade deal badly but it must be a great deal
RE
12:49pU S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR : Cites Two Companies after Fatal Fire At Pennsylvania Natural Gas Processing Plant
PU
12:45pChina stimulus, German rally help European stock end higher
RE
12:44pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Cancellation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
3TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About