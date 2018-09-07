Log in
Bill Cassidy : Cassidy Praises House’s Passage of Small-Scale LNG Legislation

09/07/2018 | 11:42pm CEST
09.07.18

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act (H.R. 4606) by a vote of 260-146. The legislation would allow the expedited approval of small-scale shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

'With my bill to streamline approval of small-scale LNG exports passing the Senate Energy Committee in March, and the Trump Administration effectively implementing my legislation with a final rule in July, the House passing similar legislation is another positive step toward a pro-Louisiana, pro-worker, pro-natural-gas energy policy,' said Dr. Cassidy.

In July, the U.S. Department of Energy issued a final rule to streamline the approval of small-scale exports of American-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) to foreign countries, including those in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Trump Administration's new policy is virtually identical to legislation proposed in October 2017 by Cassidy, which passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in March with bipartisan support.

###

Disclaimer

Bill Cassidy published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 21:41:05 UTC
