Bill Engvall Returns to Tulalip Resort Casino in 2019 for One Night Only

09/07/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

Tulalip Resort Casino is proud to announce that Bill Engvall will be returning to the Orca Ballroom to perform two shows on January 12, 2019. Tickets will go on sale November 16, 2018, at 10AM for his 6PM and 9PM shows.

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. A native of Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. He’s currently on tour around the country and can be listened to weekly on his podcast called “My 2 Cents” with PodcastOne which offers his funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about everything.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office on November 16. Further details can be found at www.tulalipresortcasino.com.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipresortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
