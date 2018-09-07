Bill Engvall Returns to Tulalip Resort Casino in 2019 for One Night Only

Tulalip Resort Casino is proud to announce that Bill Engvall will be
returning to the Orca Ballroom to perform two shows on January 12, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale November 16, 2018, at 10AM for his 6PM and 9PM
shows.
Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording
artist and one of the top comedians in the country. A native of
Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with
plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried
his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly
his forte. He’s currently on tour around the country and can be listened
to weekly on his podcast called “My 2 Cents” with PodcastOne which
offers his funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about
everything.
Tickets will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com
or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office on November 16. Further
details can be found at www.tulalipresortcasino.com.
About Tulalip Resort Casino
Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming,
dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington
State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured
its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts
lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a
luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of
premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa;
and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret
and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center
and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the
Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located
between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200.
It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call
866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipresortCasino.com.
