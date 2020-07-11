Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder'

July 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates
called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made
available to countries and people that need them most, not to
the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would
prolong the deadly pandemic.
"If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder,
instead of to the people and the places where they are most
needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic,"
Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on
Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the
International AIDS Society.
"We need leaders to make these hard decisions about
distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven
factors."
With hundreds of vaccine projects under way and governments
in Europe and the United States investing billions of dollars in
research, trials and manufacturing, there is concern that richer
nations could scoop up promising medicines against the new
coronavirus, leaving developing countries empty-handed.
The European Commission and the World Health Organization
have warned of an unhealthy competition in the scramble for a
medicine seen as key to saving lives and resolving economic
chaos sowed by virus, while some officials in Washington have
indicated they would seek to prioritize U.S residents.
Gates said efforts begun two decades ago to battle the
global HIV/AIDS crisis, when countries came together to
eventually make medicines available in most of the world
including Africa, can serve as a model for making COVID-19
medicines widely accessible.
As examples he pointed to the 2002-created Global Fund to
Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the U.S.-based
President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief to get medicines to
people to combat some of the world's deadliest diseases as
examples.
"One of the best lessons in the fight against HIV/AIDS is
the importance of building this large, fair global distribution
system to get the drugs out to everyone," Gates said.
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Howard Goller)