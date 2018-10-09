Bill Stoeri Named to Lead Dorsey & Whitney LLP

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that its
Policy Committee has appointed William R. Stoeri to serve as the Firm’s
Managing Partner. A highly experienced litigation and trial lawyer, Mr.
Stoeri will begin his three-year term as Managing Partner of Dorsey,
which has nearly 600 lawyers and an equal number of staff serving
clients from 20 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and the
Asia-Pacific region, on January 1, 2019. He will succeed current Dorsey
Managing Partner Ken Cutler.
“Bill Stoeri is a superb lawyer and a natural leader,” said Kim
Severson, who serves as Chair of Dorsey’s Policy Committee. “We have
tremendous confidence that Bill will be able to build on Dorsey’s strong
global platform and ensure the Firm’s continued success in pursuing our
client-service mission and strategic goals around the world.”
For more than 30 years, Mr. Stoeri’s practice at Dorsey has focused on
general commercial litigation, with special expertise in the area of
healthcare, and has included cases involving a wide variety of contract
and tort claims, such as trade secrets, product liability, consumer
fraud, class actions, ERISA, and medical malpractice. He has extensive
experience before state and federal courts around the country and before
national and international arbitration panels. He has tried over forty
jury trials to verdict in federal and state courts. He is a member of
the Firm’s Management Committee and is Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s
Global Trial Group. He previously served as a member of the Firm’s
Policy Committee (Board of Directors). He is also head of the Firm’s
Health Litigation Practice Group and co-head of the Firm’s Healthcare
Industry Group.
He is a frequent lecturer at continuing legal and continuing medical
education seminars. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial
Lawyers and has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, Super
Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.
Mr. Stoeri has served since 2003 on the Minnesota Historical Society
Executive Council (governing board) and was President of the Executive
Council from 2009 to 2015. He also serves on the Kalamazoo College Board
of Trustees and previously served on its Alumni Association Executive
Board, where he was President from 2012 to 2014. In addition, he serves
on the 1 for 2 Education Foundation Board and has served on the
Minnesota Supreme Court Historical Society Board of Directors and the
Federal Magistrate Judge Reappointment Panel.
“Bill has been our lawyer for years,” noted Matt Hanzel, who is Head of
Litigation in the Legal Department of Mayo Clinic. “He is more than a
superb litigator and trial lawyer. He is our trusted adviser and
counsel. He is also a true leader, both in the Firm and in the
community. I know he will be a terrific Managing Partner for Dorsey.”
Mr. Stoeri has a B.A. degree summa cum laude from Kalamazoo
College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He attended the
University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, on a DAAD scholarship. He has
a J.D. degree from Yale Law School.
“I am delighted that Bill will be stepping into the Managing Partner
role,” added Dorsey’s current Managing Partner Ken Cutler. “Under his
leadership, this great law firm will continue to serve its clients with
distinction and continue to grow and prosper.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey
since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the
United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey
provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and
business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most
successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders
in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure,
energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare
and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
