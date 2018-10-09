Bill Stoeri Named to Lead Dorsey & Whitney LLP

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that its Policy Committee has appointed William R. Stoeri to serve as the Firm’s Managing Partner. A highly experienced litigation and trial lawyer, Mr. Stoeri will begin his three-year term as Managing Partner of Dorsey, which has nearly 600 lawyers and an equal number of staff serving clients from 20 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, on January 1, 2019. He will succeed current Dorsey Managing Partner Ken Cutler.

“Bill Stoeri is a superb lawyer and a natural leader,” said Kim Severson, who serves as Chair of Dorsey’s Policy Committee. “We have tremendous confidence that Bill will be able to build on Dorsey’s strong global platform and ensure the Firm’s continued success in pursuing our client-service mission and strategic goals around the world.”

For more than 30 years, Mr. Stoeri’s practice at Dorsey has focused on general commercial litigation, with special expertise in the area of healthcare, and has included cases involving a wide variety of contract and tort claims, such as trade secrets, product liability, consumer fraud, class actions, ERISA, and medical malpractice. He has extensive experience before state and federal courts around the country and before national and international arbitration panels. He has tried over forty jury trials to verdict in federal and state courts. He is a member of the Firm’s Management Committee and is Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s Global Trial Group. He previously served as a member of the Firm’s Policy Committee (Board of Directors). He is also head of the Firm’s Health Litigation Practice Group and co-head of the Firm’s Healthcare Industry Group.

He is a frequent lecturer at continuing legal and continuing medical education seminars. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Stoeri has served since 2003 on the Minnesota Historical Society Executive Council (governing board) and was President of the Executive Council from 2009 to 2015. He also serves on the Kalamazoo College Board of Trustees and previously served on its Alumni Association Executive Board, where he was President from 2012 to 2014. In addition, he serves on the 1 for 2 Education Foundation Board and has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court Historical Society Board of Directors and the Federal Magistrate Judge Reappointment Panel.

“Bill has been our lawyer for years,” noted Matt Hanzel, who is Head of Litigation in the Legal Department of Mayo Clinic. “He is more than a superb litigator and trial lawyer. He is our trusted adviser and counsel. He is also a true leader, both in the Firm and in the community. I know he will be a terrific Managing Partner for Dorsey.”

Mr. Stoeri has a B.A. degree summa cum laude from Kalamazoo College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He attended the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, on a DAAD scholarship. He has a J.D. degree from Yale Law School.

“I am delighted that Bill will be stepping into the Managing Partner role,” added Dorsey’s current Managing Partner Ken Cutler. “Under his leadership, this great law firm will continue to serve its clients with distinction and continue to grow and prosper.”

