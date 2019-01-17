Bill Wilson Center : Joins Uplift Family Services

Bill Wilson Center, a leader in homeless services for youth and young families in Santa Clara County, is becoming an agency of Uplift Family Services, one of the largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral health treatment programs in California.

BWC shall convert to a California member-based nonprofit public benefit corporation with Uplift as its sole member effective upon final approval by the State of California. BWC will continue to operate as an independent agency under the leadership of CEO Sparky Harlan.

“Uplift Family Services made a commitment to address the social determinants of health of our children and family members–all 32,000 of them–and expanding expertise in housing and youth homelessness is a top priority for us. Through this new relationship, we are excited to leverage Bill Wilson Center’s expertise in this space across California,” said Darrell Evora, President & CEO of Uplift Family Services.

“This move ensures that Bill Wilson Center can continue to expand services to homeless youth and families. Uplift Family Services will strengthen our behavioral health services for homeless youth by adding their expertise in serving those with the highest needs. We are excited to join with Uplift Family Services to improve services for all youth and families in the greater Silicon Valley region,” said Sparky Harlan, Bill Wilson Center CEO.

Both entities will continue to operate independently during a multi-year transition period.

It is the agencies' intention to merge the two agencies within four years.

About Bill Wilson Center

Founded in 1973, Bill Wilson Center is a nonprofit community-based organization serving more than 35,000 clients annually through its counseling and housing programs, crisis hotlines and street outreach in Silicon Valley. It is the mission of Bill Wilson Center to support and strengthen the community by serving youth and families through counseling, housing, education, and advocacy. The vision is to end youth and family homelessness in Silicon Valley.

About Uplift Family Services

Uplift Family Services is one of the largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral health treatment programs in California. Uplift Family Services takes a state-of-the-art approach to children and adolescents with complex behavioral health challenges and helps them recover from trauma such as abuse, severe neglect, addiction and poverty.

