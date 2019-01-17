Bill Wilson Center : Joins Uplift Family Services

Bill Wilson Center, a leader in homeless services for youth and young
families in Santa Clara County, is becoming an agency of Uplift Family
Services, one of the largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral
health treatment programs in California.
BWC shall convert to a California member-based nonprofit public benefit
corporation with Uplift as its sole member effective upon final approval
by the State of California. BWC will continue to operate as an
independent agency under the leadership of CEO Sparky Harlan.
“Uplift Family Services made a commitment to address the social
determinants of health of our children and family members–all 32,000 of
them–and expanding expertise in housing and youth homelessness is a top
priority for us. Through this new relationship, we are excited to
leverage Bill Wilson Center’s expertise in this space across
California,” said Darrell Evora, President & CEO of Uplift Family
Services.
“This move ensures that Bill Wilson Center can continue to expand
services to homeless youth and families. Uplift Family Services will
strengthen our behavioral health services for homeless youth by adding
their expertise in serving those with the highest needs. We are excited
to join with Uplift Family Services to improve services for all youth
and families in the greater Silicon Valley region,” said Sparky Harlan,
Bill Wilson Center CEO.
Both entities will continue to operate independently during a multi-year
transition period.
It is the agencies' intention to merge the two agencies within four
years.
About Bill Wilson Center
Founded in 1973, Bill Wilson Center is a nonprofit community-based
organization serving more than 35,000 clients annually through its
counseling and housing programs, crisis hotlines and street outreach in
Silicon Valley. It is the mission of Bill Wilson Center to support and
strengthen the community by serving youth and families through
counseling, housing, education, and advocacy. The vision is to end youth
and family homelessness in Silicon Valley.
About Uplift Family Services
Uplift Family Services is one of the largest, most comprehensive mental
and behavioral health treatment programs in California. Uplift Family
Services takes a state-of-the-art approach to children and adolescents
with complex behavioral health challenges and helps them recover from
trauma such as abuse, severe neglect, addiction and poverty.
