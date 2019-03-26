Bill.com : Announces New Accounts Receivable Sync for NetSuite Users

Company to showcase new product capability and host a customer panel at SuiteWorld 2019

Bill.com, a business payments and software platform leader, today announced a new accounts receivable sync feature for NetSuite users in advance of SuiteWorld, making it the only fully integrated solution to offer both automatic accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) sync options for NetSuite users.

Bill.com product experts will be available at its Genius Lounge in Booth 318 at The Sands Expo and Convention Center to demonstrate Bill.com’s newest AR and AP sync features along with International Business Payments, which allow NetSuite customers to make cross-border payments using the same process as domestic payments. There are no wire transfer fees when they pay international vendors in local currencies. Customers can also learn how to maximize their integration with NetSuite.

“With every new capability we add to our product offering, we hope to simplify the business payments process for our users,” said Bora Chung, SVP of Product at Bill.com. “Our partnership with NetSuite has allowed us to help our customers in many ways. Because of seamless integration, Bill.com has helped NetSuite customers save more than 50% of the time spent on AP processes and collect receivables up to three times faster. Along with the time and money savings, the Bill.com platform helps NetSuite users experience significant growth at scale.”

“Our company had quintupled in size in just a few months, and the number of invoices was skyrocketing. With Bill.com, we only need one part-time AP staff to process all of our bills, despite our exponential growth,” said Bob Thompson, CEO of Emerge DX. “Bill.com has enabled us to easily sync with our NetSuite and scale our company, without having to find and hire another AP manager in a very tight employment market.”

Conference attendees also can learn more about how to leverage these integrated solutions to improve their business processes at the session: Raise Money from Your Own Business: Maximize Cash through Easy Working Capital Management. Doug Reed, VP of Finance, Bill.com, will moderate the panel including Lori Brown, SVP and Corporate Controller, Merchant e-Solutions; Gary Hornbeek, VP of Finance, Quicken; and Chris Skantzaris, Consulting Manager, RSM. It is scheduled on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 am in San Polo 3406 (Venetian, Level 3).

Bill.com is the leading digital business payments company with a network of 3 million members, managing more than $60 billion in payments annually. Making it simple to connect and do business, the Bill.com cloud-based Payment Management Platform automates, streamlines, and controls the payments process, saving more than 50 percent of the time typically spent. Bill.com partners with the largest U.S. financial institutions, more than 60 of the top 100 accounting firms, major accounting software providers including NetSuite, Intacct, QuickBooks, and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions for CPA.com, the technology arm of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Bill.com is the winner of more than 70 awards, and recognized as one of San Francisco Business Times’ and Silicon Valley Business Journal’s “2018 Best Places to Work”.

