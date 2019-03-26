Bill.com : Announces New Accounts Receivable Sync for NetSuite Users

Bill.com,
a business payments and software platform leader, today announced a new
accounts receivable sync feature for NetSuite users in advance of
SuiteWorld, making it the only fully integrated solution to offer both
automatic accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) sync
options for NetSuite users.
Bill.com product experts will be available at its Genius Lounge in Booth
318 at The Sands Expo and Convention Center to demonstrate Bill.com’s
newest AR and AP sync features along with International Business
Payments, which allow NetSuite customers to make cross-border payments
using the same process as domestic payments. There are no wire transfer
fees when they pay international vendors in local currencies. Customers
can also learn how to maximize their integration with NetSuite.
“With every new capability we add to our product offering, we hope to
simplify the business payments process for our users,” said Bora Chung,
SVP of Product at Bill.com. “Our partnership with NetSuite has allowed
us to help our customers in many ways. Because of seamless integration,
Bill.com has helped NetSuite customers save more than 50% of the time
spent on AP processes and collect receivables up to three times faster.
Along with the time and money savings, the Bill.com platform helps
NetSuite users experience significant growth at scale.”
“Our company had quintupled in size in just a few months, and the number
of invoices was skyrocketing. With Bill.com, we only need one part-time
AP staff to process all of our bills, despite our exponential growth,”
said Bob Thompson, CEO of Emerge DX. “Bill.com has enabled us to easily
sync with our NetSuite and scale our company, without having to find and
hire another AP manager in a very tight employment market.”
Conference attendees also can learn more about how to leverage these
integrated solutions to improve their business processes at the session: Raise
Money from Your Own Business: Maximize Cash through Easy Working Capital
Management. Doug Reed, VP of Finance, Bill.com, will moderate
the panel including Lori Brown, SVP and Corporate Controller, Merchant
e-Solutions; Gary Hornbeek, VP of Finance, Quicken; and Chris
Skantzaris, Consulting Manager, RSM. It is scheduled on Wednesday, April
3, at 11 am in San Polo 3406 (Venetian, Level 3).
About Bill.com
Bill.com is the leading digital business payments company with a network
of 3 million members, managing more than $60 billion in payments
annually. Making it simple to connect and do business, the Bill.com
cloud-based Payment Management Platform automates, streamlines, and
controls the payments process, saving more than 50 percent of the time
typically spent. Bill.com partners with the largest U.S. financial
institutions, more than 60 of the top 100 accounting firms, major
accounting software providers including NetSuite, Intacct, QuickBooks,
and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions
for CPA.com, the technology arm of the American Institute of CPAs
(AICPA). Bill.com is the winner of more than 70 awards, and recognized
as one of San Francisco Business Times’ and Silicon Valley Business
Journal’s “2018 Best Places to Work”.
