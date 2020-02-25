Log in
Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Billiards and Snooker As Recreational Sports to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/25/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the billiards and snooker equipment market, and it is poised to grow by USD 85.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005757/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Billiards and snooker as recreational sports have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Billiards and Snooker Tables
  • Billiards and Snooker Cues and Balls
  • Other Equipment

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40125

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our billiards and snooker equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market size
  • Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market trends
  • Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing innovations in equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the billiards and snooker equipment market growth during the next few years.

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the billiards and snooker equipment market, including some of the vendors such as BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products, Franklin Billiard Co., Fury, Imperial International, Iszy Billiards, Life Fitness, and Predator Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the billiards and snooker equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist billiards and snooker equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the billiards and snooker equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the billiards and snooker equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of billiards and snooker equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
