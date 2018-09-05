Log in
Billion Electric : Invites You to Gitex Technology Week 2018 in Dubai, October 14th~18th!

09/05/2018 | 03:42am CEST

The largest technology event in the Middle East, Gitex Technology Week, is just a couple weeks away! We are excited to announce that we will participate in this fantastic event and showcase our Industrial & Enterprise Broadband Connectivity Solutions, including M2M LTE industrial routers, indoor/outdoor enterprise networking routers, and VDSL2/ADSL2+ router series for Home & SOHO users. Come to visit our booth Z3-C19 at Dubai World Trade Center, October 14th~18th!

Billion Industrial LTE Band 14 & 28 Public Safety Solution
Billion Industrial & In-Vehicle router, M500 features dual LTE with load balance, multi-WAN, auto failover, 11n wireless access, and Wi-Fi hotspot with captive portal, supporting public safety applications such as police car, ambulance, and firetruck that require high-speed and high-reliable connections. M500 enables mission-critical features including HD video streaming, real-time monitoring, GPS tracking, and remote data access in the moving vehicle, allowing efficient communications between dispatcher and safety officials to achieve the immediate and real-time response.
Billion M500
4G/LTE Industrial/In-Vehicle M2M Router
Billion Failover Manager Supporting SD-WAN Application
Billion Failover Manager - M100 offers wireless that provide consistent and stable connections for a variety of applications, including SD-WAN. Featuring LTE, high-speed Ethernet, multi-WAN, and VPN, M100 can actively monitor primary and backup connection with automatic failover to diminish the damage of data loss.

Billion M100

Advanced Industrial Router

Meanwhile, M100 works as a Failover Manager to provide a high-reliable connection between SD-WAN CPE and SD-WAN Controller.


Indoor & Outdoor Enterprise Broadband Networking Solutions for SME Users

Our enterprise networking solutions integrated with many connectivity options from traditional wired options, xDSL & Active Fiber, to wireless option, LTE & M2M. We provide customized, industrial-grade router choice for your business with extensive range features such as LTE and EWAN with auto failover, VDSL2/ADSL2+, VPN, and VoIP to meet all your networking requirements.

Billion Booth Information at Gitex Technology Week

Time: Oct 14th ~18th, 2018
Venue: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai

Disclaimer

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:41:05 UTC
