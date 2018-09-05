Billion Electric : Invites You to Gitex Technology Week 2018 in Dubai, October 14th~18th!

The largest technology event in the Middle East, Gitex Technology Week, is just a couple weeks away! We are excited to announce that we will participate in this fantastic event and showcase our Industrial & Enterprise Broadband Connectivity Solutions, including M2M LTE industrial routers, indoor/outdoor enterprise networking routers, and VDSL2/ADSL2+ router series for Home & SOHO users. Come to visit our booth Z3-C19 at Dubai World Trade Center, October 14th~18th!



Billion Industrial LTE Band 14 & 28 Public Safety Solution

Billion Industrial & In-Vehicle router, M500 features dual LTE with load balance, multi-WAN, auto failover, 11n wireless access, and Wi-Fi hotspot with captive portal, supporting public safety applications such as police car, ambulance,

and

firetruck that require high-speed and high-reliable connections. M500 enables mission-critical features including HD video streaming, real-time monitoring, GPS tracking, and remote data access in the moving vehicle, allowing efficient communications between dispatcher and safety officials to achieve the immediate and real-time response.

Billion M500

4G/LTE Industrial/In-Vehicle M2M Router

Billion Failover Manager Supporting SD-WAN Application

Billion Failover Manager - M100 offers wireless that provide consistent and stable connections for a variety of applications, including SD-WAN. Featuring LTE, high-speed Ethernet, multi-WAN, and VPN, M100 can actively monitor primary and backup connection with automatic failover to diminish the damage of data loss.



Billion M100 Advanced Industrial Router Meanwhile, M100 works as a Failover Manager to provide a high-reliable connection between SD-WAN CPE and SD-WAN Controller.

Indoor & Outdoor Enterprise Broadband Networking Solutions for SME Users

Our enterprise networking solutions integrated with many connectivity options from traditional wired options, xDSL & Active Fiber, to wireless option, LTE & M2M. We provide customized, industrial-grade router choice for your business with extensive range features such as LTE and EWAN with auto failover, VDSL2/ADSL2+, VPN, and VoIP to meet all your networking requirements.