Billion Electric : Invites You to Gitex Technology Week 2018 in Dubai, October 14th~18th!

The largest technology event in the Middle East, Gitex Technology Week, is just a couple weeks away! We are excited to announce that we will participate in this fantastic event and showcase our Industrial & Enterprise Broadband Connectivity Solutions, including M2M LTE industrial routers, indoor/outdoor enterprise networking routers, and VDSL2/ADSL2+ router series for Home & SOHO users. Come to visit our booth Z3-C19 at Dubai World Trade Center, October 14th~18th!
Billion Industrial LTE Band 14 & 28 Public Safety Solution
Billion Industrial & In-Vehicle router, M500 features dual LTE with load balance, multi-WAN, auto failover, 11n wireless access, and Wi-Fi hotspot with captive portal, supporting public safety applications such as police car, ambulance, and firetruck that require high-speed and high-reliable connections. M500 enables mission-critical features including HD video streaming, real-time monitoring, GPS tracking, and remote data access in the moving vehicle, allowing efficient communications between dispatcher and safety officials to achieve the immediate and real-time response.
Billion M500
Billion Failover Manager Supporting SD-WAN Application
4G/LTE Industrial/In-Vehicle M2M Router
Billion Failover Manager - M100 offers wireless that provide consistent and stable connections for a variety of applications, including SD-WAN. Featuring LTE, high-speed Ethernet, multi-WAN, and VPN, M100 can actively monitor primary and backup connection with automatic failover to diminish the damage of data loss.
Billion M100
Indoor & Outdoor Enterprise Broadband Networking Solutions for SME Users
Advanced Industrial Router
Meanwhile, M100 works as a Failover Manager to provide a high-reliable connection between SD-WAN CPE and SD-WAN Controller.
Our enterprise networking solutions integrated with many connectivity options from traditional wired options, xDSL & Active Fiber, to wireless option, LTE & M2M. We provide customized, industrial-grade router choice for your business with extensive range features such as LTE and EWAN with auto failover, VDSL2/ADSL2+, VPN, and VoIP to meet all your networking requirements.
Billion Booth Information at Gitex Technology Week
Time: Oct 14th ~18th, 2018
Venue: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai
