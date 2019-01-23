Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Billion Electric : wishing you luck and good fortune on the Chinese New Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:39pm EST
Dear Friend, Thank you for being this incredibly amazing and fabulous in every way possible. Billion Electric would like to wish you & your family a Happy Lunar New Year of the Pig filled with prosperity, fruitfulness, and great health!
Gong Xi Fa Cai！ 恭喜發財，豬年行大運!

Sincerely yours,
The Billion Team

Please kindly note that our office will be closed temporarily from 2019/02/02 to 2019/02/10 for holiday celebrations. Please contact our sales representative to acquire any immediate attention.
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. | http://www.billion.com/

Disclaimer

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 04:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aVODACOM : Revenue Rises Despite South Africa Slump
DJ
01:19aAIRBUS : CEO warns of 'harmful decisions' for jobs in a no-deal Brexit
RE
01:19aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
AQ
01:16aBASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : announces collaboration to study derazantinib and atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in urothelial cancer
GL
01:16aBasilea announces collaboration to study derazantinib and atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in urothelial cancer
GL
01:14aRAKUTEN : and BOKEN Quality Evaluation Institute Strengthen Cooperative Efforts on Quality Management for Rakuten Ichiba Products
PU
01:13aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Chelsea land no1 target higuain on season-long loan
AQ
01:13aU.S. copper projects gain steam thanks to electric vehicle trend
RE
01:13aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Uncertain market hits brewin dolphin assets
AQ
01:13aJOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD : set to close historic Southsea store
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.