Billion Electric : wishing you luck and good fortune on the Chinese New Year

Dear Friend, Thank you for being this incredibly amazing and fabulous in every way possible. Billion Electric would like to wish you & your family a Happy Lunar New Year of the Pig filled with prosperity, fruitfulness, and great health!Gong Xi Fa Cai！ 恭喜發財，豬年行大運!
Sincerely yours,
The Billion Team
|
Please kindly note that our office will be closed temporarily from 2019/02/02 to 2019/02/10 for holiday celebrations. Please contact our sales representative to acquire any immediate attention.
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. | http://www.billion.com/
Disclaimer
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 04:38:04 UTC