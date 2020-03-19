Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Billionaire Dalio sees U.S. corporate losses over $4 trillion: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Development Forum in Beijing

Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said on Thursday corporations in the United States will lose as much as $4 trillion due to the economic damage from coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration is pushing for a package of some $1.3 trillion in aid to help businesses and individual Americans devastated by the virus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday took aggressive action to buttress the economy and financial system, slashing interest rates to near zero, pledging hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and backstopping foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing.

The fiscal stimulus package should be $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion as a minimum, depending on the form of the financial relief such as loan guarantees and credits, Dalio told CNBC in an interview https://cnb.cx/2vDGIKQ.

"We're in an economic downturn. What you're seeing is the inability of central banks to stimulate monetary policy in a way that is normal," Dalio said in the interview.

Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates in the past few weeks and have provided additional easing in some cases to try to help alleviate the threat to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalio also estimated that global corporate losses will amount to $12 trillion due to the pandemic.

Hedge fund giant Bridgewater, famous for making money during the 2008 financial crisis, has posted double-digit losses so far this year amid sharp market declines sparked by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a note sent to clients on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aColombia to suspend entrance of foreign residents to fight coronavirus
RE
09:47aSouth African Reserve Bank Cuts Main Repo Rate to 5.25%
DJ
09:46aCoronavirus border curbs disrupt EU food supplies - industry
RE
09:45aDutch confirmed coronavirus cases at 2,460 - health authorities
RE
09:44aBritons most pessimistic about economy since 2008 - Ipsos MORI
RE
09:42aU.S. says will buy initial 30 million barrels of oil for strategic reserve
RE
09:40aSingapore central bank sets up $60 billion swap facility with Fed
RE
09:40aBILLIONAIRE DALIO SEES U.S. CORPORATE LOSSES OVER $4 TRILLION : Cnbc
RE
09:40aAdvertisers stare into the coronavirus abyss
RE
09:38aU.S. jobless claims jump to two-and-a-half-year high; coronavirus blamed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group