Billy Milam Joins Hire Dynamics as CEO

The leadership team of Hire Dynamics (hiredynamics.com) today announces the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Billy Milam, a proven executive with results in enhancing culture and driving growth while enhancing the client experience. Founded in 2001 and with a footprint across five Southeastern states, Hire Dynamics is a 10-time winner of ClearlyRated’s Best in Staffing award for superior service as rated by both clients and talent.

Milam comes to Hire Dynamics following a 22-year career at RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc., a $9 billion, privately held, family owned convenience store and gas station operator. Most recently, he served as its Chief Operating Officer, growing the business substantially while leading the 9,200 team members to create a Top Workplace company culture.

“Billy is not a traditional leader nor is Hire Dynamics a typical staffing company. He brings an informed perspective to our team which allows us to leverage the investments we’ve made company-wide and take us into a new era of growth,” said Dan Campbell, founder and executive chairman of Hire Dynamics. “We have tremendous subject matter experts who understand the world of staffing inside and out and work tirelessly to deliver on the promise we make our clients and partners. Likewise, Billy has been on the front lines managing an enormous team of employees who operate at the client level. His dedication to each employee’s personal and professional development is distinctive and sets the standard for leadership acumen.”

Hire Dynamics is headquartered in Atlanta with operations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company serves more than 1,500 clients and offers work to more than 45,000 individuals, including 900 veterans. At Hire Dynamics, Milam joins an executive team of experienced staffing professionals that is focused on service to clients and talent while expanding regionally through organic growth and acquisition. Additionally, the company is a leader in the staffing industry in technology. For example, it developed and implemented Work4HD, one of the first mobile applications in the staffing industry meant to accelerate the connection between candidates and open jobs.

“What attracted me to Hire Dynamics is our people-first mission and the clarity of purpose around client and talent service,” said Milam. “I truly believe in and practice the principles of servant leadership and feel it’s the most effective type of leadership style. To guide others with a servant’s heart means we are connecting with our talent and teams in different ways, meeting them where they are, and communicating with clarity and authenticity. If we do that well, Hire Dynamics employees will serve our clients in the same fashion and the cycle repeats itself.”

Milam’s progression within RaceTrac included various roles of increasing responsibility as it grew to meet market demands, including real estate, engineering, construction, retail and strategic operations. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Clemson University. Milam sits on the board of trustees for Wesleyan School and is a board member of Clemson IPTAY; he has been a member of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) board since 2017 and most recently joined the NACS Executive Committee.

“Billy brings a great deal of business expertise and leadership ideals that focus on understanding the ‘why’ of any initiative to make sure it reflects back to the company’s purpose,” said Jon Neff, co-founder and COO of Hire Dynamics. “His natural tendency is to ask questions and learn points of view to get to the real reason someone says or does something. He recognizes that one of the great opportunities we have is to understand the needs of our clients and talent and support our employees as they deliver solutions to meet those needs. I speak for the entire team when I say, welcome Billy!”

Founded in 2001, Hire Dynamics’ goal is to be the #1 staffing company you would recommend to a friend. It specializes in staffing for contact (call) centers, manufacturing facilities, logistics/e-commerce operations and office support across the Southeast. Learn more at hiredynamics.com, on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @HireDynamics.

