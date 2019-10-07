Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation : Announces Release of Comprehensive and Innovative Report Covering the Biloxi Marsh Complex located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (PINK SHEETS:BLMC), in conjunction with Lake Eugenie Land & Development, Inc., has compiled and released its report; New Information Supporting the Stabilization and Restoration of the Biloxi Marsh Complex: A Unique and Distinct Ecosystem.

The study verifies that the Biloxi Marsh Complex (BMC) mainly suffers from peripheral and internal erosion, not subsidence. Remarkably, the BMC is built upon a relatively stable geological platform, thus will be sustainable well beyond the timeline originally set forth by CPRA in its draft CMP 2017 (http://coastal.la.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DRAFT-2017-Coastal-Master-Plan.pdf). Based upon the observations, data, and analysis contained in the report, our team of scientists (listed below) formulated an opinion that the BMC is a unique and distinct ecosystem which differs in many ways from other marshes of coastal Louisiana. The following is a link to our entire report:

http://www.biloximarshlandscorp.com/bmlc2/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/New-Information-Supporting-the-Stabilization-Restoration-of-the-Biloxi-Marsh-A-Unique-and-Distinct-Ecosystem.pdf.

Team of scientists assembled:

  • Dr. John W. Day, Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University and Comite Resources;
  • Dr. G. Paul Kemp, Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University;
  • Dr. Robert R. Lane, Comite Resources;
  • Dr. Nancye H. Dawers, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences at Tulane University; and
  • Dr. Elizabeth C. McDade, Chinn-McDade Associates LLC.

The BMC is a unique and distinct ecosystem located within the Pontchartrain Basin consisting of marshes, bayous, lagoons, lakes, and bays covering a vast area over 700 square miles (~450,000 acres) about 30 miles southeast and seaward of Greater New Orleans. The BMC’s geographic location makes it a critical natural storm surge buffer for Greater New Orleans (Resio and Westerink, 2008, CPRA 2013) and has enormous economic value as an estuary and fishery. The report establishes that the BMC is geologically stable and warrants future investment in restoration projects.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:49pSharc Energy Announces Director Resignations
GL
04:48pALCOA : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Vasta
PU
04:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Saber
PU
04:47pFox, ConocoPhillips advance while Intersect, Broadcom slip
AQ
04:47pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:46pNEMASKA LITHIUM : Provides an Update on its Whabouchi Project and Negotiations with Pallinghurst Group
AQ
04:46pSHINE closes $50-million financing with Oaktree to support execution of construction and commercialization plans
BU
04:45pARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
4GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Upcoming Glyphosate Trial for Bayer's Monsanto Postponed -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group