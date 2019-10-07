Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation : Announces Release of Comprehensive and Innovative Report Covering the Biloxi Marsh Complex located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (PINK SHEETS:BLMC), in conjunction with Lake Eugenie Land & Development, Inc., has compiled and released its report; New Information Supporting the Stabilization and Restoration of the Biloxi Marsh Complex: A Unique and Distinct Ecosystem.

The study verifies that the Biloxi Marsh Complex (BMC) mainly suffers from peripheral and internal erosion, not subsidence. Remarkably, the BMC is built upon a relatively stable geological platform, thus will be sustainable well beyond the timeline originally set forth by CPRA in its draft CMP 2017 (http://coastal.la.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DRAFT-2017-Coastal-Master-Plan.pdf). Based upon the observations, data, and analysis contained in the report, our team of scientists (listed below) formulated an opinion that the BMC is a unique and distinct ecosystem which differs in many ways from other marshes of coastal Louisiana. The following is a link to our entire report:

http://www.biloximarshlandscorp.com/bmlc2/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/New-Information-Supporting-the-Stabilization-Restoration-of-the-Biloxi-Marsh-A-Unique-and-Distinct-Ecosystem.pdf.

Team of scientists assembled:

Dr. John W. Day, Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University and Comite Resources;

Dr. G. Paul Kemp, Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University;

Dr. Robert R. Lane, Comite Resources;

Dr. Nancye H. Dawers, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences at Tulane University; and

Dr. Elizabeth C. McDade, Chinn-McDade Associates LLC.

The BMC is a unique and distinct ecosystem located within the Pontchartrain Basin consisting of marshes, bayous, lagoons, lakes, and bays covering a vast area over 700 square miles (~450,000 acres) about 30 miles southeast and seaward of Greater New Orleans. The BMC’s geographic location makes it a critical natural storm surge buffer for Greater New Orleans (Resio and Westerink, 2008, CPRA 2013) and has enormous economic value as an estuary and fishery. The report establishes that the BMC is geologically stable and warrants future investment in restoration projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005817/en/