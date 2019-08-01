Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bimbo Bakeries USA Voluntary Recall Of Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch. The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard. Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed in the states listed below. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box, the Lot Code is to the left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb. The UPC Code can be found in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

 Product Name/DescriptionBest By Dates UPC CodeLot Code 
States

 

  Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk)		August 31,
2019 &
September 7,
2019		 7203002378 1350AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA,
IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD,
ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND,
NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

The company announced the recall after receiving consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or packaged with the product. There are no reports of injury to date. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this voluntary recall.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. No Entenmann’s Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann’s products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week..

Contact:

Nicole Lasorda
Buchanan Public Relations
610.228.0454
Nicole.Lasorda@buchananpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c35e5a8-3a60-493b-bb1f-ac403d59fd6b


Primary Logo

Entenmann's Little Bites Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recall on Entenmann's Little Bites Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies -- 5 pack variety -- with a “Best By” date of August 31, 2019 or September 7, 2019 and a UPC Code of 7203002378.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pSIMPLICITY ESPORTS & GAMING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pLUNG CANCER FOUNDATION OF AMERICA INTRODUCES HOPE WITH ANSWERS℠ : videos by patients, for patients and their families
GL
05:18pPORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pPROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3
PR
05:16pSUNNIVA : Announces Closing Of CAD $5.77 Million Short Term Bridge Financing
AQ
05:16pADVANSIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pGOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT shares light up as it streamlines new age brands
3Stocks, oil tumble as Trump escalates trade war with China
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
5TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group