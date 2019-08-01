Bimbo Bakeries USA Voluntary Recall Of Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch. The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard. Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.



The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed in the states listed below. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box, the Lot Code is to the left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb. The UPC Code can be found in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

Product Name/Description Best By Dates UPC Code Lot Code

States







Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) August 31,

2019 &

September 7,

2019 7203002378 1350 AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA,

IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD,

ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND,

NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

The company announced the recall after receiving consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or packaged with the product. There are no reports of injury to date. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this voluntary recall.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. No Entenmann’s Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann’s products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week..

Contact:

Nicole Lasorda

Buchanan Public Relations

610.228.0454

Nicole.Lasorda@buchananpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c35e5a8-3a60-493b-bb1f-ac403d59fd6b



