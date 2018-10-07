Log in
Binance Takes Part in Malta's DELTA Summit as Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF) Drums Up Support

10/07/2018 | 02:01am CEST

ST. JULIANS, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2018 / More than 3,500 blockchain industry experts, thought leaders and government officials participated at the inaugural DELTA Summit in Malta this week, including Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, who spoke on the impact of blockchain technology on driving economic growth.

Highlighting Malta's forward-thinking leadership, Zhao, known as CZ, said: "This is a country where the leaders and the government understand blockchain technology." He encouraged more companies to learn about and explore establishing in Malta, where Binance announced the launch of the country's first fiat-to-crypto exchange earlier this year.

Helen Hai, Head of Binance-initiated Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), also spoke at the summit, leading a panel discussion on embracing blockchain technology and creating positive impact.

"When you talk about blockchain for social good, it's not only a technical issue; it's actually about how to work with the traditional world. For that, leadership is very important," said Hai. "At this stage, we need industry shapers to drive the technology to the right applications."

DELTA Summit, held October 3-5, is recognized as Malta's first official blockchain conference. The summit "aims to generate and promote a global cryptocurrency discussion" and "highlight the government's efforts to establish Malta as a pioneering and blockchain embracing country." A leader in the understanding and regulation of blockchain technology, Malta is positioned to be the global hub for blockchain businesses and organizations.

On October 5 following the summit, President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, co-hosted a reception at San Anton Palace with Binance, BCF, and the President's Trust, to support the use of blockchain technology in the fight against poverty.

In addition, TRON, a dedicated supporter of using blockchain technology for social good, pledged a significant amount in funding to BCF toward achieving this goal. Binance and BCF are set to convene on the 24th of October in Geneva, for the Blockchains for SustainainbleDeveopment forum, which will bring together thought leaders, philanthropists, and heads of state to continue the conversation sparked at the summit.

DELTA Summit speakers included: Prime Minister of Malta, Parliamentary Secretary of Malta, Director-General of DG Connect for the European Commission, CEO of Binance, co-founder of Wikipedia, CEO of Bitcoin.com, and other leaders in the space. Topics covered include blockchain legislation, technical development, applications, and use cases, and social impact.

Contact:

Leah Li
pr@binance.com
+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Binance PR


© Accesswire 2018
