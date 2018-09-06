Binary Bubbles : Debuts Globally as a Startup Battlefield Participant at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018

Binary Bubbles announced PopBase, a platform allowing creators to deploy personalized characters as digital assets, at TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield San Francisco 2018, which is known as the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005972/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

During the competition, Binary Bubbles revealed the PopBase app and content management platform, showcasing its power through an experience authored by veteran YouTube Influencer: Larry Bundy Jr.

Since appearing on the TechCrunch stage, more than 700 Startup Battlefield alumni have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and more than 100 have achieved exits. Notable competitors that have launched on the Startup Battlefield stage include major brands like Mint, Yammer, Dropbox, and Fitbit. The new Startup Battlefield winner will be announced at the closing awards ceremony Friday, September 7, at 4:15 p.m. PT. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 prize and the highly coveted Disrupt Cup.

Binary Bubbles was selected as one of 20+ top of the line Battlefield startups out of a pool of more than 900 applicants.

PopBase Teaser Trailer: https://vimeo.com/284049443

During the show, Binary Bubbles will exhibit PopBase’s set of content management tools for creators to deploy customizable, personalized character avatars, as well as the ability of these digital assets to engage audiences through gamified experiences which can be monetized through mobile ads and purchases on the PopBase app. The Bubbles team filed patents for the workflow and a digital character as a dynamic data format and built proprietary tools to allow creators to manage their brand.

The company is working on a variety of game templates to allow creators to continue expanding their portfolio, brand and reach and have already partnered with established creators like Larry Bundy, MarzGurl, Willbits and others for closed Beta. At their booth, Binary Bubbles will exhibit more live demonstrations of both the creator and consumer experiences, using PopBase’s codeless authoring tools and consumer platform.

“We are honored and excited to be part of Startup Battlefield’s 2018 cohort. The enthusiasm and creativity shown by attendees who are looking to utilize our platform for a wide variety of use cases across different sectors is overwhelming and encouraging to say the least.”

Says Lisa Wong, Binary Bubbles CEO,

“In the future, digital characters, whether it’s a favorite influencer or SpongeBob SquarePants, will interact, engage, and assist you in your real life. The first step to making those interactions responsive and relevant, is through play. Play has always been the best and easiest way to learn and connect with others. And we at Binary Bubbles believe that PopBase will pave the way to this future.”

About Binary Bubbles:

Based in the entertainment capital of Burbank, California, Binary Bubbles was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with 60+ years of combined industry experience building product for Apple, Google, Sony and Cartoon Network to name a few. Dedicated to the development of PopBase, and working towards the goal of disrupting the future of entertainment, Binary Bubbles is also a part of the WXRFund’s second cohort and a member of the VR/AR Association.

Learn more about PopBase at: http://www.pop-base.com

Social:

@Binarybubbles

https://www.facebook.com/BinaryBubbles

https://www.linkedin.com/company/binary-bubbles/

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans for on-stage interviews, the Startup Battlefield competition, a virtual Hackathon, hundreds of startups in Startup Alley, Workshops, and legendary networking at After Parties. The biggest TechCrunch Disrupt SF event ever will be held September 5-7, 2018 at Moscone Center. For more information, visit TechCrunch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005284/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005972/en/