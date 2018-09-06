Binary Bubbles : Debuts Globally as a Startup Battlefield Participant at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018

Binary Bubbles announced PopBase, a platform allowing creators to deploy
personalized characters as digital assets, at TechCrunch Disrupt Startup
Battlefield San Francisco 2018, which is known as the world's leading
authority in debuting revolutionary startups.
During the competition, Binary Bubbles revealed the PopBase app and
content management platform, showcasing its power through an experience
authored by veteran YouTube Influencer: Larry Bundy Jr.
Since appearing on the TechCrunch stage, more than 700 Startup
Battlefield alumni have collectively raised more than $8 billion in
funding and more than 100 have achieved exits. Notable competitors that
have launched on the Startup Battlefield stage include major brands like
Mint, Yammer, Dropbox, and Fitbit. The new Startup Battlefield winner
will be announced at the closing awards ceremony Friday, September 7, at
4:15 p.m. PT. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 prize and the
highly coveted Disrupt Cup.
Binary Bubbles was selected as one of 20+ top of the line Battlefield
startups out of a pool of more than 900 applicants.
PopBase Teaser Trailer: https://vimeo.com/284049443
During the show, Binary Bubbles will exhibit PopBase’s set of content
management tools for creators to deploy customizable, personalized
character avatars, as well as the ability of these digital assets to
engage audiences through gamified experiences which can be monetized
through mobile ads and purchases on the PopBase app. The Bubbles team
filed patents for the workflow and a digital character as a dynamic data
format and built proprietary tools to allow creators to manage their
brand.
The company is working on a variety of game templates to allow creators
to continue expanding their portfolio, brand and reach and have already
partnered with established creators like Larry Bundy, MarzGurl, Willbits
and others for closed Beta. At their booth, Binary Bubbles will exhibit
more live demonstrations of both the creator and consumer experiences,
using PopBase’s codeless authoring tools and consumer platform.
“We are honored and excited to be part of Startup Battlefield’s 2018
cohort. The enthusiasm and creativity shown by attendees who are looking
to utilize our platform for a wide variety of use cases across different
sectors is overwhelming and encouraging to say the least.”
Says Lisa Wong, Binary Bubbles CEO,
“In the future, digital characters, whether it’s a favorite
influencer or SpongeBob SquarePants, will interact, engage, and assist
you in your real life. The first step to making those interactions
responsive and relevant, is through play. Play has always been the best
and easiest way to learn and connect with others. And we at Binary
Bubbles believe that PopBase will pave the way to this future.”
About Binary Bubbles:
Based in the entertainment capital of Burbank, California, Binary
Bubbles was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with
60+ years of combined industry experience building product for Apple,
Google, Sony and Cartoon Network to name a few. Dedicated to the
development of PopBase, and working towards the goal of disrupting the
future of entertainment, Binary Bubbles is also a part of the WXRFund’s
second cohort and a member of the VR/AR Association.
Learn more about PopBase at: http://www.pop-base.com
About TechCrunch Disrupt
TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting
revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies and
discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators.
Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors,
hackers, and tech fans for on-stage interviews, the Startup Battlefield
competition, a virtual Hackathon, hundreds of startups in Startup Alley,
Workshops, and legendary networking at After Parties. The biggest
TechCrunch Disrupt SF event ever will be held September 5-7, 2018 at
Moscone Center. For more information, visit TechCrunch.com.
