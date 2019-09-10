Log in
Binary Tree : Announces Availability of Azure Cost Governance Platform

09/10/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Binary Tree, which provides software and SaaS solutions designed to enable enterprises everywhere to transform and manage change with the Microsoft cloud, today announced that it has launched PowerCI™ Cost Governance, a powerful, lightweight enterprise platform for gaining visibility into Azure cloud spend and establishing accountability across the entire organization. PowerCI™ changes the game for proactive cloud optimization and goes beyond traditional or native cost management tools on the market today.

An estimated $62 billion is lost annually due to overprovisioning and lack of right-sizing, according to Gartner. Adopting cloud-native cost management technologies have introduced even more complexity because workflows have decentralized governance and data management, which means a loss of transparency, control, and agility, which ultimately leads to ballooning costs. PowerCI™ solves this by bridging the financial governance gap for IT, finance and budget groups.

“Our mission at Binary Tree is to power and accelerate enterprise transformations,” said Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer of Binary Tree. “Our clients and partners have already shown that by implementing PowerCI™ Cost Governance, they can lower their total cost of cloud ownership by more than 40%, and truly reap the maximum benefit from their Microsoft Azure cloud investment.”

“CIOs have to prove business value throughout their cloud journey, but they also have to solve for new ways of managing governance, cost, and complexity,” said Vincent Fournier, chief innovation officer at Binary Tree. “PowerCITM Cost Governance enables companies to manage their digital investments by aggregating and delivering critical information to the right people to make decisions. Once a decision has been made, it tracks that decision through action to drive cost savings.”

About Binary Tree

Binary Tree provides software and SaaS solutions designed to enable enterprises everywhere to transform and manage change with the Microsoft cloud. Through its business-first approach, Binary Tree has helped over 50% of the Fortune 500 and 10,000 global organizations to plan, modernize, and manage transformations that involve Microsoft 365, Office 365, Azure, business applications and merging organizations. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor, with headquarters outside New York City and global operations in France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sweden and the U.K. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
