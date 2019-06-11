Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bingo : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BINGO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

比高集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 8220)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bingo Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 24 June 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the recommendation of dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Bingo Group Holdings Limited

Lau Man Kit

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 June 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chiau Sing Chi, Ms. Chow Man Ki Kelly and Mr. Lau Man Kit as executive Directors; Mrs. Chin Chow Chung Hang Roberta as non-executive Director; and Ms. Choi Mei Ping, Mr. Tsoi Chiu Yuk and Mr. Ong King Keung as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website (www.hkgem.com) for at least 7 days from its date of publication and on the website of the Company (www.bingogroup.com.hk).

2

Disclaimer

Bingo Group Holdings Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aE.ON SE : Barbara Schädler to leave E.ON for new professional challenge
EQ
01:05aNew member of the Board of Directors of Bühler Group
TE
01:04aFDA grants Roche's Polivy accelerated approval for people with previously treated aggressive lymphoma
GL
01:03aWageningen University Proves Viability of Fluence by OSRAM LEDs
BU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Update regarding incident at Kjørbo
AQ
01:01aLHV : results for May 2019
AQ
01:01aNovibet Wagers on Jumio for Faster Customer Onboarding and Streamlined eKYC
BU
01:01aG2 : Names Best Software Companies in EMEA as Rated by Users
BU
01:01aGENENTECH : 's Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) Delivers Positive Topline Results for Phase II Lupus Nephritis Study
BU
01:01aAMG : Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Authorization to Explore a Separate Public Listing for its Technologies Segment
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..
3NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP : Announces Settlement of Offers to Exchange and Consent Solicitations and Related Tran..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : embraces U.S. government business, despite occasional controversy
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : QUEBEC WILL NOT INVEST IN BOMBARDIER'S REGIONAL JET PROGRAM: economy ministe..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About