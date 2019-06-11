Bingo : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bingo Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 24 June 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the recommendation of dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chiau Sing Chi, Ms. Chow Man Ki Kelly and Mr. Lau Man Kit as executive Directors; Mrs. Chin Chow Chung Hang Roberta as non-executive Director; and Ms. Choi Mei Ping, Mr. Tsoi Chiu Yuk and Mr. Ong King Keung as independent non-executive Directors.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
