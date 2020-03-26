Binoculars Market 2019-2023 | Popularity of Outdoor Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the binoculars market and it is poised to grow by USD 196.06 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005636/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Binoculars Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BERETTA HOLDING, Celestron, Nikon, VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS, Vortex Optics are some of the major market participants. The popularity of outdoor activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Popularity of outdoor activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Binoculars Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Binoculars Market is segmented as below:

Application Military Wildlife observation and hunting Astronomy Others

Type Roof prism binoculars Porro prism binoculars Galilean binoculars

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30269

Binoculars Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our binoculars market report covers the following areas:

Binoculars Market Size

Binoculars Market Trends

Binoculars Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand for multifunctional binoculars as one of the prime reasons driving the binoculars market growth during the next few years.

Binoculars Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Binoculars Market, including some of the vendors such as BERETTA HOLDING, Celestron, Nikon, VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS and Vortex Optics. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Binoculars Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Binoculars Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist binoculars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the binoculars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the binoculars market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of binoculars market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Military - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand for multifunctional binoculars

Growing tourism industry

Growing popularity of bird watching as a citizen science

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BERETTA HOLDING

Celestron

Nikon

VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS

Vortex Optics

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005636/en/