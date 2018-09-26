Binosto® Persistence and Efficacy Safety Data to be Presented at the ASBMR 2018 Congress in Montréal, Canada

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is proud to announce that recent data from a standardized clinical database suggest an improved safety and tolerability profile of Binosto® (alendronate effervescent tablets) over conventional alendronate tablets in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, translating into higher treatment persistence of patients. Binosto was also found to be as effective as traditional alendronate tablets based on assessment of bone mineral density scores and bone turnover markers.

The data will be presented as posters at the ASBMR 2018, the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, held from the 28th of September until 01th October – 2018 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, in Montréal QC, Canada.

The poster entitled, “Persistence with Buffered Solution of Alendronate 70mg: Prospective Observational Study,” authored by Giusti et al. presentation number SAT-0322, will be presented at the Congress in the ASBMR Discovery Hall - Room 220 B-E on Saturday, 29th of September from 12:30-2:30 pm.

The second Binosto® safety data poster, “Effect of Buffered Solution of Alendronate 70mg on Bone Mineral Density and Bone ALP: Prospective Observational Study,” authored by Giusti et al. presentation number SUN-0697, will be presented by Prof. Dennis Black a day later at the Congress in the ASBMR Discovery Hall - Room 220 B-E on Sunday, 30th of September from 12:30-2:30 pm.

Binosto®, the world’s first and only buffered soluble alendronate for the treatment of osteoporosis, was developed with the aim to capitalize on the excellent efficacy profile of alendronate sodium while improving gastrointestinal tolerability. Upper gastrointestinal side effects are known to be problematic with tablet forms of alendronate sodium as well as of other bisphosphonates.

“Poor adherence and persistence with oral bisphosphonates can result in patients being at increased risk of osteoporotic fractures,” states Lorraine Zakin, MD, Director Medical Affairs at EffRx Pharmaceuticals. She further states, “the data presented therefore strongly suggest that alendronate effervescent tablets have substantial potential by increasing treatment persistence to improve the long-term outcome of patients with osteoporosis.”

The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) is a professional, scientific and medical society established to bring together clinical and experimental scientists who are involved in the study of bone and mineral metabolism. The conference attracts nearly 4’000 expert attendees from around the globe.

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals

EffRx Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medications for specialty and orphan indications. EffRx actively seeks collaboration opportunities with U.S. bio-pharmaceutical companies, which are looking to commercialize their products in Europe. EffRx can act as accelerator of EU go-to-market strategies and be a spring board for an initial international set-up in Switzerland.

About Binosto®

Binosto® (alendronate 70 mg effervescent tablets) is the first and only buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis with proven antifracture efficacy. The buffered solution minimizes the possibility of exposing the esophagus (in case of reflux) and the stomach to acidified alendronate and thus reducing the risk of upper gastrointestinal toxicity1,2. It is taken once a week as an easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting lodged in the esophagus. Binosto® has the potential to improve long-term patient adherence to therapy, thereby decreasing the risk of disabling fractures.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the official Binosto® prescribing information and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your country.

