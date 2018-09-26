Binosto® Persistence and Efficacy Safety Data to be Presented at the ASBMR 2018 Congress in Montréal, Canada

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is proud to announce that recent data from a
standardized clinical database suggest an improved safety and
tolerability profile of Binosto® (alendronate effervescent
tablets) over conventional alendronate tablets in postmenopausal women
with osteoporosis, translating into higher treatment persistence of
patients. Binosto was also found to be as effective as traditional
alendronate tablets based on assessment of bone mineral density scores
and bone turnover markers.
The data will be presented as posters at the ASBMR 2018, the American
Society for Bone and Mineral Research, held from the 28th of September
until 01th October – 2018 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, in
Montréal QC, Canada.
The poster entitled, “Persistence with Buffered Solution of Alendronate
70mg: Prospective Observational Study,” authored by Giusti et al.
presentation number SAT-0322, will be presented at the Congress in the
ASBMR Discovery Hall - Room 220 B-E on Saturday, 29th of September from
12:30-2:30 pm.
The second Binosto® safety data poster, “Effect of Buffered
Solution of Alendronate 70mg on Bone Mineral Density and Bone ALP:
Prospective Observational Study,” authored by Giusti et al. presentation
number SUN-0697, will be presented by Prof. Dennis Black a day later at
the Congress in the ASBMR Discovery Hall - Room 220 B-E on Sunday, 30th
of September from 12:30-2:30 pm.
Binosto®, the world’s first and only buffered soluble
alendronate for the treatment of osteoporosis, was developed with the
aim to capitalize on the excellent efficacy profile of alendronate
sodium while improving gastrointestinal tolerability. Upper
gastrointestinal side effects are known to be problematic with tablet
forms of alendronate sodium as well as of other bisphosphonates.
“Poor adherence and persistence with oral bisphosphonates can result in
patients being at increased risk of osteoporotic fractures,” states
Lorraine Zakin, MD, Director Medical Affairs at EffRx Pharmaceuticals.
She further states, “the data presented therefore strongly suggest that
alendronate effervescent tablets have substantial potential by
increasing treatment persistence to improve the long-term outcome of
patients with osteoporosis.”
The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) is a
professional, scientific and medical society established to bring
together clinical and experimental scientists who are involved in the
study of bone and mineral metabolism. The conference attracts nearly
4’000 expert attendees from around the globe.
About EffRx Pharmaceuticals
EffRx Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company,
which focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medications
for specialty and orphan indications. EffRx actively seeks collaboration
opportunities with U.S. bio-pharmaceutical companies, which are looking
to commercialize their products in Europe. EffRx can act as accelerator
of EU go-to-market strategies and be a spring board for an initial
international set-up in Switzerland.
About Binosto®
Binosto® (alendronate 70 mg effervescent tablets) is the
first and only buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis with
proven antifracture efficacy. The buffered solution minimizes the
possibility of exposing the esophagus (in case of reflux) and the
stomach to acidified alendronate and thus reducing the risk of upper
gastrointestinal toxicity1,2. It is taken once a week as an
easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting
lodged in the esophagus. Binosto® has the potential to
improve long-term patient adherence to therapy, thereby decreasing the
risk of disabling fractures.
Disclaimer
Please refer to the official Binosto® prescribing information
and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your
country.
