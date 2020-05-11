Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bio Conscious Technologies Launches Endobits Smart Patient Management Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Conscious Technologies Inc. (“Bio Conscious”) a company that offers Prevention-as-a-Service™ software that uses machine learning to predict and manage diseases such as diabetes, is announcing the launch of its Endobits™ platform. The Endobits platform is a secure web portal that provides doctors with real-time patient information and prioritizes those patients by medical risk for more effective care.

The Endobits platform aggregates and interprets data from the Endobits companion app for patients, available on both iPhone and Android. The companion app analyzes blood sugar levels, insulin doses, meals, exercise, clinical test results and more. It is compatible with continuous glucose monitors (CGM) including Dexcom Share, Freestyle Libre, MiaoMiao 2, and Nightscout.

“Maintaining control of blood sugar levels is challenging, which can put patients at risk, so we are developing tools to help patients avoid them altogether by having the Endobits platform identify who needs care most urgently in the queue,” said Amir Hayeri, Founder and CEO of Bio Conscious. “This all takes place automatically, without the patient having to fill out and upload a manual spreadsheet of data.”

Individuals with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions are more likely to face serious complications or death from COVID-19. The international diabetes foundation recommends that people living with diabetes should take extra precautions to avoid the virus. Virtual care is recommended whenever possible to avoid the spread of infection.

“Remote appointments with doctors and patients are enhanced with the Endobits platform because it provides robust data collection and analysis to care providers in real time about treatment adherence as well as treatment outcomes. This makes it possible to avoid what could be unnecessary in-person appointments,” added Hayeri. “We will be implementing pilot projects with the platform throughout the U.S. this summer to demonstrate the benefits of using the Endobits platform’s AI to prioritize and triage patients compared to current tools on the market.”

Being able to effectively prioritize patients is especially important as wait times increase and fewer doctors are available. Staffing shortages in medical facilities are likely to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic; and there are already more than 7,000 areas in the U.S. with existing doctor shortages.

The patient companion app is free, and for clinics, there is government support in the form of reimbursement. The American Medical Association has increased their support and enablement of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) by adding a number of new or amended CPT codes for use by a variety of healthcare providers. These codes provide coverage and payment in support of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services.

About Bio Conscious Technologies Inc.

Bio Conscious Technologies Inc. (“Bio Conscious”) is focused on developing proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes glucose fluctuations in the body and their impact on metabolism. Its Prevention as a Service™ software enables preventive and personalized care for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and a wide range of other medical conditions. Bio Conscious is working toward a Novel Therapeutic (De Novo) designation from the FDA for the use of its preventive technology in diabetes. Learn more: Bioconscious.tech

Media Contact:

Brittany Whitmore
Exvera Communications inc.
Email: Brittany@exvera.com
Phone: 1-415-712-2490


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
09:34aROKISKIO SURIS : Ex-day dividend payment of AB Rokiškio sūris
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group