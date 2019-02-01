BioAegis Therapeutics Announces Publication in “Clinical Infectious Diseases” Linking Depleted Plasma Gelsolin Concentrations at Admission to Severe Pneumonia Outcomes in CDC-Sponsored “Etiology of Pneumonia in the Community (EPIC)” Study

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. announced the publication of a paper in Clinical Infectious Disease—a journal of the Infectious Disease Society of America entitled, Low Admission Plasma Gelsolin Concentrations Identify Community-acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Patients at High Risk for Severe Outcomes .



BioAegis, together with Investigators at Vanderbilt and Northwestern Universities as well as the CDC, retrospectively analyzed samples from the previously completed CDC-Sponsored EPIC study that prospectively followed several thousand CAP patients. Key takeaways from this analysis disclosed that patients with pGSN concentrations in the lowest quartile at the time of admission to the hospital experienced:

~9x higher risk of death from any cause

~2x higher risk of septic shock requiring vasopressors

~2x higher risk of respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation

A summary of the study findings was also published in Healio with comments from Dr. Wesley Self of Vanderbilt University and Dr. Mark DiNubile, BioAegis’ Chief Medical Officer. Depleted Plasma Gelsolin Linked to Severe Pneumonia Outcomes

In prior animal studies, treatment with recombinant human plasma gelsolin improved survival from pneumococcal pneumonia, and resistant strains of both gram negative and gram positive pathogens.

Severe CAP is a leading cause of death in the US and around the world. According to the American Thoracic Society, mortality due to pneumonia has not changed much in the US since antibiotics first became widely available more than a half century ago. Significant numbers of CAP patients experience short-term and long-term complications, placing a significant burden on the health care system. Survivors often require ongoing care for lingering neurocognitive and functional disabilities even after being discharged from the hospital.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis stated, “These results further support BioAegis’ initial clinical focus on CAP as we near completion of our Phase 1b/2a safety study and advance our plans to expand to additional indications.”

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03466073

Plasma Gelsolin

Plasma gelsolin (pGSN) is an abundant circulating protein that enhances macrophage antimicrobial activity, limits the excessive spread of inflammation, and neutralizes actin exposed by damaged cells. Decreased pGSN levels at presentation are not only found in CAP patients, but also in patients with diverse infectious and non-infectious inflammatory diseases, who are at high risk for developing serious complications.

The unique biological profile of plasma gelsolin provides a novel approach to therapy for the treatment of both infectious and non-infectious inflammatory conditions.

About BioAegis Therapeutics

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, private company whose mission is to harness the body’s innate immune system to address adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis’ platform of opportunities exploits the multifunctional role of plasma gelsolin (pGSN), a highly conserved, endogenous human protein.

About the Journal

Clinical Infectious Diseases (CID) is a leading journal in the field of infectious disease with a broad international readership. The Journal publishes articles on a variety of subjects of interest to practitioners and researchers.

About the CDC-Sponsored EPIC Study

The EPIC study was a prospective, multicenter, population-based, active surveillance study; systematic enrollment and comprehensive diagnostic methods were used. The main objective of the EPIC study was to determine the burden of pneumonia hospitalizations in U.S. children and adults as well as to identify viruses and bacteria associated with these hospitalizations. Patients were enrolled from January 1, 2010 – June 30, 2012, at three pediatric hospitals in Memphis, Nashville, and Salt Lake City, and five adult hospitals in Chicago and Nashville. https://www.cdc.gov/pneumonia/epic/index.html

