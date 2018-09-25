BioAlberta : Recognizes Alberta Innovators and Entrepreneurs at 2018 Awards Gala

At its 2018 awards gala, BioAlberta, the province’s life sciences industry association, recognized two leaders for their innovation and achievements. BioAlberta congratulates Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. for winning its Company of the Year award and Dr. John Lewis for winning its Scientific Achievement and Innovation Award.

The Company of the Year award is presented to a company that has shown significant achievement within the marketplace and Alberta’s business community through strong performance or a leadership role. CEO Greg Ogrodnick accepted the award on behalf of Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. Based in Calgary, it has developed technology to produce an innovative post-processing cardiovascular imaging solution to improve patient outcomes that provides fast, accurate and reproducible images to assist physicians in earlier diagnosis and treatment. With sales starting in 2007, the company’s software is now used in more than 800 sites in 38 countries. It has more than 100 employees across 12 countries, most of which are based in Calgary. Circle Cardiovascular strives to continually innovate and improve its cardiovascular imaging software by clearly understanding the ever-changing needs and requirements of physicians worldwide.

The Scientific Achievement and Innovation award recognizes an individual or a team responsible for a breakthrough innovation with commercial application. Winner of the award is Dr. John Lewis, the Frank and Carla Sojonky Chair in Prostate Cancer Research and an Associate Professor in the Department of Oncology at the University of Alberta. In collaboration with his team, he has developed a blood-based liquid test for prostate cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men. Called ClarityDx, the test has potential to reduce the number of tissue biopsies by 50 per cent. It is currently the world’s most accurate test to diagnose aggressive prostate cancer. Dr. Lewis has formed a university spin-off company, Nanostics Inc., to commercialize this technology. His team continues to work on other breakthroughs including a compound to block metastasis of the cancer.

“We commend Circle Cardiovascular Imaging and Dr. John Lewis for their exceptional achievements in life sciences,” said Mel Wong, President and CEO of BioAlberta. “Alberta’s life sciences industry is maturing and these award winners exemplify Alberta’s capacity for global impact.” The awards gala is part of BioAlberta’s annual AGM, Awards Gala and Health and Life Sciences Showcase, the association’s signature event. It was attended in 2018 by more than 200 representatives from industry, investment community, government and innovation support organizations. Held this year in partnership with TEC Edmonton, and with generous event sponsors, the event highlights outstanding innovation and business advancements in Alberta’s vibrant health and life sciences industry. In 2017, this industry was responsible for nearly $700 million in revenues and more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs.

BioAlberta is the leading voice and champion for life sciences in Alberta. The association’s vision is to create a thriving and competitive life sciences industry to facilitate and accelerate economic diversification, investment attraction and job growth in Alberta. BioAlberta is a private, not-for-profit industry association, representing more than 160 members of Alberta’s steadily growing life sciences community of researchers, producers and suppliers. These members operate in specialized sectors, such as, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, natural health products, as well as environmental, agricultural and industrial biotechnology. BioAlberta’s activities are focused on advocacy, promotion and proactively facilitating growth of the industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005085/en/