BioAlberta : Recognizes Alberta Innovators and Entrepreneurs at 2018 Awards Gala

At its 2018 awards gala, BioAlberta, the province’s life sciences
industry association, recognized two leaders for their innovation and
achievements. BioAlberta congratulates Circle Cardiovascular Imaging
Inc. for winning its Company of the Year award and Dr. John Lewis
for winning its Scientific Achievement and Innovation Award.
The Company of the Year award is presented to a company that has
shown significant achievement within the marketplace and Alberta’s
business community through strong performance or a leadership role. CEO
Greg Ogrodnick accepted the award on behalf of Circle Cardiovascular
Imaging Inc. Based in Calgary, it has developed technology to
produce an innovative post-processing cardiovascular imaging solution to
improve patient outcomes that provides fast, accurate and reproducible
images to assist physicians in earlier diagnosis and treatment. With
sales starting in 2007, the company’s software is now used in more than
800 sites in 38 countries. It has more than 100 employees across 12
countries, most of which are based in Calgary. Circle Cardiovascular
strives to continually innovate and improve its cardiovascular imaging
software by clearly understanding the ever-changing needs and
requirements of physicians worldwide.
The Scientific Achievement and Innovation award recognizes an
individual or a team responsible for a breakthrough innovation with
commercial application. Winner of the award is Dr. John Lewis,
the Frank and Carla Sojonky Chair in Prostate Cancer Research and an
Associate Professor in the Department of Oncology at the University of
Alberta. In collaboration with his team, he has developed a blood-based
liquid test for prostate cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in
Canadian men. Called ClarityDx, the test has potential to reduce the
number of tissue biopsies by 50 per cent. It is currently the world’s
most accurate test to diagnose aggressive prostate cancer. Dr. Lewis has
formed a university spin-off company, Nanostics Inc., to commercialize
this technology. His team continues to work on other breakthroughs
including a compound to block metastasis of the cancer.
“We commend Circle Cardiovascular Imaging and Dr. John Lewis for their
exceptional achievements in life sciences,” said Mel Wong, President and
CEO of BioAlberta. “Alberta’s life sciences industry is maturing and
these award winners exemplify Alberta’s capacity for global impact.” The
awards gala is part of BioAlberta’s annual AGM, Awards Gala and Health
and Life Sciences Showcase, the association’s signature event. It was
attended in 2018 by more than 200 representatives from industry,
investment community, government and innovation support organizations.
Held this year in partnership with TEC Edmonton, and with generous event
sponsors, the event highlights outstanding innovation and business
advancements in Alberta’s vibrant health and life sciences industry. In
2017, this industry was responsible for nearly $700 million in revenues
and more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs.
BioAlberta is the leading voice and champion for life sciences in
Alberta. The association’s vision is to create a thriving and
competitive life sciences industry to facilitate and accelerate economic
diversification, investment attraction and job growth in Alberta.
BioAlberta is a private, not-for-profit industry association,
representing more than 160 members of Alberta’s steadily growing life
sciences community of researchers, producers and suppliers. These
members operate in specialized sectors, such as, pharmaceuticals,
medical devices, natural health products, as well as environmental,
agricultural and industrial biotechnology. BioAlberta’s activities are
focused on advocacy, promotion and proactively facilitating growth of
the industry.
