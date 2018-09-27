BioAlberta : and Natural Products Canada Form Partnership to Meet Demand in Alberta

Natural Products Canada and BioAlberta have joined forces to help
companies, investors, researchers and others participate in the
expanding opportunities in naturally-derived products and solutions.
“This is a great opportunity to bolster the natural product sector in
Alberta,” said Mel Wong, President and CEO, BioAlberta, which represents
more than 160 members of Alberta’s steadily growing life sciences
industry of researchers, producers and suppliers. “NPC’s in-depth
commercialization experience will help Alberta’s natural product
companies become investment-ready and realize their full potential.”
The partnership will give Alberta companies a strong connection to
Natural Products Canada, an organization that supports commercialization
of naturally-derived products in health and life sciences, natural
resources, agriculture and agri-food, and sustainable bioproducts.
“We are delighted to formalize our relationship with BioAlberta,” said
Shelley King, CEO of Natural Products Canada (NPC). “Their extensive
network and deep understanding of what it takes to drive innovation make
them a perfect partner for NPC in Alberta.”
A key benefit of the partnership is the deep industry knowledge and
experience of NPC’s network of commercialization experts and resources
that are dedicated to advancing Canadian opportunities in natural
products.
“There are so many interesting companies in Alberta producing everything
from natural health products to hemp-based fibres and biofuels,” said
Darren Bolding, NPC’s Regional Director for Alberta and British
Columbia, co-located in the BioAlberta office. “We are working closely
with BioAlberta and their regional network to identify opportunities
that can benefit from NPC’s programs and services.”
NPC was developed to help Canada realize its potential in natural
products. Its programs are focused on helping companies overcome
commercialization hurdles through strategic insights and business
advice, industry introductions, and access to capital through investment
and connections to other sources of finance. Since its inception in
2016, NPC has made five investments in Canadian companies, experienced
one exit, helped hundreds of companies find valuable information,
partners and funds to accelerate their path to market, and recently
announced a partnership with Nature’s Way to invest in promising
Canadian opportunities in the natural health product and nutrition space.
As a node partner, BioAlberta will be a vital part of NPC’s diverse
network of collaborators, accessing the rich pool of experts,
partnerships and capital.
The announcement was made at BioAlberta’s 19th Annual Awards
Gala and Health and Life Sciences Showcase as part of Global Biotech
Week.
ABOUT BIOALBERTA
BioAlberta is the leading voice and champion for the life sciences in
Alberta. The Association’s vision is to create a thriving and
competitive life sciences industry to facilitate and accelerate economic
diversification, investment attraction and job growth in Alberta.
BioAlberta is a private, not-for-profit industry association,
representing more than 160 members of Alberta’s steadily growing life
sciences industry of researchers, producers and suppliers in the
province. These members operate in specialized sectors, such as
pharmaceuticals, medical devices, natural health products, as well as
environmental, agricultural and industrial biotechnology. BioAlberta’s
activities are focused on advocacy, promotion and proactively
facilitating the growth of Alberta’s life sciences industry. For more
information, go to: www.bioalberta.com.
ABOUT NPC
Natural Products Canada (NPC) works with an array of partners to
commercialize naturally-derived products and technologies in health and
life sciences, natural resources, agriculture and agri-food, and
sustainable bioproducts. It acts as matchmaker and mentor to companies
and researchers; serves as technology scout and ecosystem navigator for
multinationals and large corporations; and helps investors discover,
develop, and de-risk opportunities. NPC has over 400 opportunities in
its pipeline and has completed
five investments, and experienced one exit. Established in 2016, NPC
is funded by a range of public and private investors, including the
Government of Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Commercialization and
Research (CECR) program, administered by the Networks of Centres of
Excellence. Visit www.naturalproductscanada.com.
