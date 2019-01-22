BioBeats : Appoints Constanza Di Gennaro as COO

BioBeats,
the leader in digital health innovation and artificial intelligence
announces today the appointment of Constanza Di Gennaro as Chief
Operating Officer. Constanza joins BioBeats at a crucial juncture in
their development, after having secured $3 million in funding in August
2018 to pioneer their continued expansion into the corporate wellness
market.
Since being founded in 2013, BioBeats has developed revolutionary
artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and software. Reshaping the
personal digital health market with portable solutions and wearable
tech, BioBeats has now accelerated its growth to encompass mental health
in the working world. The team has earned endorsement and investment
from high profile individuals including Patrick Pichette former Google
CFO, and now partner at inovia Capital London, who recently made an
investment in BioBeats and is now an advisor to the Company.
BioBeats’ latest product, the BioBase
app, is the only science-based corporate wellness and stress
management solution in the world. BioBase harnesses the current turning
point in digital health solutions, comprising an eight-week course of
coaching topics, exercises and surveys personalised by an AI system to
challenge how we deal with stress and its effects on mental health. The
system creates an ever-improving cycle of evidence-based interventions,
by finding patterns that link stress to health risks and physical
outcomes.
With mental health issues in the workplace costing the UK economy £35
billion in 2017 alone1, access to BioBase is a significant
step forward, allowing users to understand how their body and mind
respond to stress and how it affects them in their work and personal
life.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the BioBeats team and to pursue my
passion for science and data-driven wellbeing," said Constanza Di
Gennaro. "Mental health is one of the biggest issues of our time, and
while I’m heartened that conversations on the topic have been
increasingly coming to light, there is still a long way to go. The
visionary developments of a company like BioBeats will make a lasting
impact on people’s lives and the way we think about ourselves and our
work. I'm incredibly proud to be a part of the BioBeats team, and I’m
determined to help deliver a powerful and beautiful fact-based tool that
helps users build resilience to stress while de-stigmatising
conversations around mental health."
Constanza’s experience at the fashion brand Wolf & Badger has made her
one of the most sought-after leaders in the industry. After moving to
London in 2012 from Argentina, she joined Wolf & Badger and soon became
Head of Operations, and later Chief Commercial Officer. During her 6
years at the multi-channel retail start-up, she helped transform the
company into an international award-winning e-commerce platform with
stores in London and New York.
Dr. David Plans, Co-Founder of BioBeats, said: “We’re thrilled to have
Constanza on board to help our brilliant team implement BioBase
globally. Constanza’s genuine passion and enthusiasm for creating
workable solutions to maintain mental health is inspiring and will see
our team expand even further. We have already grown immensely to become
a market leader in only five years, and I expect our commercial
acceleration to continue. We will continue to laser-focus on product
refinement, making our proprietary products not only the best on the
market but the best means to change our users’ overall wellbeing.
Through science, technology, and passion, we can change the workplace
for good.”
About BioBeats
BioBeats is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that
specialises in creating easy-to-use corporate and personal wellness
solutions. Its world-class team of scientists and designers includes
renowned experts in AI, machine learning, wearables, cloud solutions and
theoretical computer science. BioBeats solutions, based on years of
research, provide insights into individual health and wellbeing by
tracking data from wearable and smartphone sensors. Biometric and
psychometric feedback is combined with unique machine learning
algorithms to deliver personalized stress and productivity management
tools based on clinically proven coaching techniques.
