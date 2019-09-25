Log in
BioCatch : Adds Policy Management, Case Management and Risk-Score Insights to Its Behavioral Platform

09/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT

BioCatch, the global leader in behavioral biometrics, has added several new products to its industry-leading platform, designed to make it easier for companies to harness the power of behavior. The new additions include a Policy Manager and a Case Manager as well as a series of new behavioral indicators that provide heightened visibility into the risk score generated by the platform, including those factors that would indicate a genuine user and those that point to a potential fraudster. Also included are threat indicators and a list of the factors that are the top contributors to the risk score.

“Online behavior creates a new data set that can indicate in real-time whether someone is who they claim to be online, providing an added layer of visibility for preventing new account fraud and account takeover fraud where the standard solutions are falling short,” said Howard Edelstein, Chairman and CEO of BioCatch. “And unlike traditional two-factor authentication or physical biometrics there is no impact on the user experience since our solution operates seamlessly and invisibly in the background.”

The next-generation BioCatch platform contains the following new products:

- Policy Manager: The Policy Manager allows financial institutions and other organizations to easily create and manage internal business policies based on behavioral risk scores and other indicators generated by the BioCatch platform. Such policies guide the actions to take in specific circumstances, such as further authentication or even blocking a transaction entirely. The BioCatch Policy Manager supports session-level policies that analyze user behavior at the end of a session to identify, for example, user behavior patterns that are specific to a particular region. The Policy Manager also supports activity-level policies that are particular to a specific user during a session.

- Case Manager: The BioCatch Case Manager can be used by security teams, fraud analysts and investigators to isolate activities and sessions that require further review. In addition, the Case Manager provides analysts with information they need to allow them to take action on various types of incidents in order to mitigate fraud, provide feedback and generate insights to manage user accounts. The Policy Manager is integrated with the Case Manager and controls when and on what criteria cases are created.

- Heightened Visibility into Risk-Score Calculation: In addition to the risk score, BioCatch is now providing visibility into nearly 100 different factors that were observed during a session, including those that suggest a genuine user and those that indicate potential fraud, along with the top contributors to the score. There are also specific indicators of the presence of bots, remote access attacks and other threats. These are sent via the Application Programming Interface (API) and are visible in the BioCatch Analyst Station.

The new products are incorporated into the company’s industry-leading behavioral platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to passively collect over 2,000 parameters of physical and cognitive user actions on PC and mobile channels. By analyzing these parameters in context, BioCatch is able to extract powerful insights that can be applied across various use cases in the digital lifecycle – to detect the use of stolen or synthetic identities in the onboarding phase, authenticate users at login, detect account takeover attempts and recognize sophisticated social engineering scams that occur over the phone.

With over 40 patents in its portfolio and more than 20 that are pending approval, BioCatch’s technology is highly differentiated and typically yields a 10-15x return on investment, according to customer-provided estimates.

“BioCatch has now extended its platform by integrating additional elements required to understand and manage behavioral risk while protecting a session from login to logout,” said Julie Conroy, Research Director of Aite Group’s Fraud and AML Practice. “These added capabilities should further enhance our firms’ ability to detect fraud while not inserting unnecessary friction into the customer experience.”

About BioCatch

BioCatch is a digital identity company that delivers AI-driven behavioral biometrics, analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data. Banks and other enterprises use BioCatch to significantly reduce online fraud and better manage online identity verification, without compromising the user experience. With an unparalleled patent portfolio and deployments at leading financial institutions and global enterprises around the world that cover more than 90 million users, BioCatch has established itself as the industry leader. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com.


© Business Wire 2019
