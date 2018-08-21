BioCell Collagen® Offers Scientific Session at Vitafoods Singapore

Asia’s collagen market is booming but consumers in the region are
increasingly demanding quality and scientific substantiation. This will
be the key message from category leaders BioCell
Technology International GmbH at Vitafoods
Asia (September 11-12 in Singapore).
Collagen is long established as an ingredient in Asia’s beauty from
within market, and its benefits for joint health add to its appeal for
the region’s consumers, for whom healthy aging is an increasingly
important goal.
What makes BioCell
Collagen® unique is that it is a highly bioavailable naturally
occurring matrix of Hydrolyzed Type II collagen, chondroitin sulfate and
hyaluronic acid. Multiple human clinical studies have demonstrated its
benefits for joint health and skin beauty.
In one study of 80 people it was confirmed safe and effective and,
compared to a placebo group, significantly promoted joint comfort and
mobility. The results corroborated an earlier trial which found that it
promoted joint comfort by as much as 40%.
There are also proven benefits for healthy aging and beauty. One study
found that daily ingestion of BioCell Collagen® for 12 weeks led to a
13% reduction in wrinkles and a 76% reduction in dryness and skin
scaling.
An overview of this growing body of research will be presented at
Vitafoods Asia by Dr Vincenzo Boldrini, Scientific Manager of Sochim
International, which performs clinical evaluations of the efficacy of
health and nutrition products.
Suhail Ishaq, President of BioCell, said: “High quality collagen
provides a unique and comprehensive nutraceutical solution for joint
health, skin beauty and healthy aging. The Asian market is thriving, but
as elsewhere, consumers are increasingly looking for clinically proven
ingredients. Biocell is committed to quality and we’re proud that the
benefits of our collagen are backed up by robust scientific evidence.”
BioCell Collagen® is available in a Halal version certified to Malaysian
Standard 1500 (MS 1500) by the Halal
Quality Control/ Halal Certification Germany, which is recognized
globally as the most developed Halal certification program in the world
and provides a benchmark for Halal schemes globally.
About BioCell Collagen®
BioCell Collagen is a clinically tested dietary ingredient that promotes
active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues.
BioCell Collagen contains a patented composition of naturally occurring
hydrolyzed collagen type II, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid in
a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous
human clinical trials, including trials on safety, efficacy, and
bioavailability. For more information and a directory of where to buy
products made with BioCell Collagen®, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com.
About BioCell Technology
BioCell Technology is a research, product development, branding, and
marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based raw
material ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements,
functional foods and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded
ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in
their finished products. For more information visit www.BioCellTechnology.com.
