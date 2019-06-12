Log in
BioCell Technology Announces BioCell Collagen® Skin Aging Clinical Trial Poster Presentation at ASN Nutrition 2019

06/12/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Dietary supplementation with BioCell Collagen® significantly reduced facial lines and wrinkles, crow’s feet lines/wrinkles, increased skin elasticity and cutaneous collagen content, and decreased skin dryness compared to placebo.

BioCell Technology, LLC, a branded dietary ingredient supplier, today announced the presentation of The Effects of Skin Aging Associated with the Use of BioCell Collagen® in Healthy Adult Females: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial. These results were presented in a poster session at the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) Nutrition 2019 on June 9, 2019, and are available at http://bit.ly/2WzhODi. This poster will be published as part of the proceedings of Nutrition 2019 by ASN. The manuscript of the study will be published in the online and print versions of the peer review journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (ATHM).

The goal of the study was to determine if a correlation existed between the effects of the dietary supplement, BioCell-Collagen®, with changes associated with skin aging. The study was a 128-female subject, 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants were randomly assigned to an intervention or a placebo. The intervention consisted of twice daily 500mg oral administration of BioCell Collagen®, a novel hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage extract dietary ingredient composed of a naturally-occurring matrix of collagen type-II peptides (≥300 mg), chondroitin sulfate (≥100 mg), and hyaluronic acid (≥50 mg).

For the 113 participants completing the study, BioCell Collagen® supplementation compared to a placebo resulted in:

  • Significantly reduced facial lines and wrinkles (P = .019) and crow’s feet lines and wrinkles (P = .05)
  • Increased skin elasticity (P = .008) and cutaneous collagen content (P < .001) by 12%
  • Improved indicators associated with a more youthful skin appearance based on visual grading and wrinkle width (P = .046)
  • Decreased skin dryness and erythema.
  • No difference existed between the supplement and the placebo for skin surface water content or retention. The supplement was well tolerated, with no reported adverse reactions.

“We are very excited to publish the findings of our largest study to date, which further supports the efficacy of our flagship dietary ingredient BioCell Collagen®. Human clinical studies continue to be the gold standard for substantiating dietary supplement claims and we take pride that our licensed partners can take advantage,” said Suhail Ishaq, president of BioCell Technology.

The latest study validates an earlier pilot study that demonstrated similar results- Schwartz SR, Park J. Ingestion of BioCell Collagen®, a novel hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage extract; enhanced blood microcirculation and reduced facial aging signs. Clin Interven Aging. 2012; 7: 267-273.

“An impressive example of how a series of studies, capped by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, supports a ‘beauty from within’ claim in healthy women. Even more impressive was that the results remained statistically significant even after an intention-to-treat analysis was performed that included the few subjects that dropped out of the study. Such an analysis is seen in only about 15-20% of randomized, placebo-controlled blinded clinical studies published in leading medical journals,” said Alexander Schauss, PhD, FACN, CFS, Senior Director of Research at AIBMR Life Sciences, and the corresponding author.

“It is important that the supplement industry conducts research at the pinnacle of good science and this includes a double blind, properly populated study like this one,” said Stephen Schwartz, President and CEO of International Research Services, Inc.

About BioCell Collagen®

BioCell Collagen® is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient that promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. BioCell Collagen® contains a patented composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous human clinical trials, including trials on safety, efficacy, and bioavailability. BioCell Collagen® is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe). BioCell Collagen® is non-GMO and free of gluten, soy, shellfish, fish, egg, milk, peanuts and sugar. BioCell Collagen® is made exclusively in the USA and Europe. For more information, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com.

About BioCell Technology, LLC

BioCell Technology is a research, product development, branding, and marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products. For more information visit www.BioCellTechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2019
