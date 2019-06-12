BioCell Technology Announces BioCell Collagen® Skin Aging Clinical Trial Poster Presentation at ASN Nutrition 2019

BioCell Technology, LLC, a branded dietary ingredient supplier, today
announced the presentation of The Effects of Skin Aging Associated
with the Use of BioCell Collagen® in Healthy Adult Females: A
Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial. These
results were presented in a poster session at the American Society for
Nutrition (ASN) Nutrition 2019 on June 9, 2019, and are available at http://bit.ly/2WzhODi.
This poster will be published as part of the proceedings of Nutrition
2019 by ASN. The manuscript of the study will be published in the online
and print versions of the peer review journal Alternative Therapies
in Health and Medicine (ATHM).
The goal of the study was to determine if a correlation existed between
the effects of the dietary supplement, BioCell-Collagen®, with changes
associated with skin aging. The study was a 128-female subject, 12-week,
double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants were randomly
assigned to an intervention or a placebo. The intervention consisted of
twice daily 500mg oral administration of BioCell Collagen®, a novel
hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage extract dietary ingredient composed
of a naturally-occurring matrix of collagen type-II peptides (≥300 mg),
chondroitin sulfate (≥100 mg), and hyaluronic acid (≥50 mg).
For the 113 participants completing the study, BioCell Collagen®
supplementation compared to a placebo resulted in:
-
Significantly reduced facial lines and wrinkles (P = .019) and
crow’s feet lines and wrinkles (P = .05)
-
Increased skin elasticity (P = .008) and cutaneous collagen
content (P < .001) by 12%
-
Improved indicators associated with a more youthful skin appearance
based on visual grading and wrinkle width (P = .046)
-
Decreased skin dryness and erythema.
-
No difference existed between the supplement and the placebo for skin
surface water content or retention. The supplement was well tolerated,
with no reported adverse reactions.
“We are very excited to publish the findings of our largest study to
date, which further supports the efficacy of our flagship dietary
ingredient BioCell Collagen®. Human clinical studies continue to be the
gold standard for substantiating dietary supplement claims and we take
pride that our licensed partners can take advantage,” said Suhail Ishaq,
president of BioCell Technology.
The latest study validates an earlier pilot study that demonstrated
similar results- Schwartz SR, Park J. Ingestion of BioCell Collagen®, a
novel hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage extract; enhanced blood
microcirculation and reduced facial aging signs. Clin Interven Aging.
2012; 7: 267-273.
“An impressive example of how a series of studies, capped by a
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, supports a ‘beauty from
within’ claim in healthy women. Even more impressive was that the
results remained statistically significant even after an
intention-to-treat analysis was performed that included the few subjects
that dropped out of the study. Such an analysis is seen in only about
15-20% of randomized, placebo-controlled blinded clinical studies
published in leading medical journals,” said Alexander Schauss, PhD,
FACN, CFS, Senior Director of Research at AIBMR Life Sciences, and the
corresponding author.
“It is important that the supplement industry conducts research at the
pinnacle of good science and this includes a double blind, properly
populated study like this one,” said Stephen Schwartz, President and CEO
of International Research Services, Inc.
About BioCell Collagen®
BioCell Collagen® is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient that
promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective
tissues. BioCell Collagen® contains a patented composition of naturally
occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and
hyaluronic acid in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the
subject of numerous human clinical trials, including trials on safety,
efficacy, and bioavailability. BioCell Collagen® is self-affirmed GRAS
(Generally Recognized As Safe). BioCell Collagen® is non-GMO and free of
gluten, soy, shellfish, fish, egg, milk, peanuts and sugar. BioCell
Collagen® is made exclusively in the USA and Europe. For more
information, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com.
About BioCell Technology, LLC
BioCell Technology is a research, product development, branding, and
marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based
ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional
foods and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to
leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished
products. For more information visit www.BioCellTechnology.com.
