BioChain : Responds to Epigenomics' Unilateral Termination of License Contract

BioChain, a US-based company, said today Epigenomics AG of Germany
seriously violated the terms of an ongoing licensing contract by
publicly announcing on March 6, 2019 the unilateral termination of
BioChain’s licensing right of Septin9 marker in China. The termination
of the contract by Epigenomics is not legally effective.
BioChain’s CEO, Grace Tian stated that according to the terms of the
contract, disputes between the two parties require the parties to go
through a mediation and arbitration process. BioChain filed a request
with the contractually specified mediation and arbitration center on
March 1, 2019 in accordance with the contract, before Epigenomics
unilaterally terminated the contract.
BioChain and its affiliates, as the exclusive licensee of Septin9 marker
in China, have diligently worked to expand its market position despite
challenging market conditions, including the fact that one relevant
patent of Epigenomics was invalidated in China and the news was publicly
published in May 2018.
Tian said, “Epigenomics' termination of the Septin9 contract has
incurred damages to BioChain’s reputation and investment and BioChain
will take further legal actions to protect its interests”.
