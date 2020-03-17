Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioConnect : Recognized for Creating a New Product Category for Physical Access Control – Unified Mobile Access

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Find Biometrics and Mobile ID World has recognized BioConnect for its thought leadership as the company enters an exciting week hosting their very first virtual trade show event in the wake of both ISC West and Data Center World being postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005022/en/

BioConnect virtual trade show. (Photo: Business Wire)

BioConnect virtual trade show. (Photo: Business Wire)

“BioConnect continues to demonstrate innovative thought leadership,” expresses Peter O’Neill, President & CEO at Find Biometrics, “Their commitment to enabling trust in the connected world with the launch of BioConnect Link creates a new and valuable product category for managing identities and access privileges throughout the enterprise with Unified Mobile Access.”

Organizations can now have higher levels of security at the door, cabinet, vault and other physical access points for minimal cost by extending the use of their MFA and Zero Trust policies to more than just digital applications. Built to be compatible with all mobile authentication applications, current integrations include: Duo Security (now Cisco), Ping Identity, OKTA, and their own BioConnect Mobile which offers biometric authentication options. Future plans for the solution include integrations into RSA SecureID and instant messaging platforms like Slack, Workplace, and WhatsApp.

Recently, BioConnect also announced that their unified mobile access solution integrates with 80% of top access control manufacturers making user onboarding a seamless experience. BioConnect continues to reinforce its unwavering commitment to protect its customers, the BioConnect Link brand promise is guaranteed 99.99% up time or the next month is free.

“The unintended consequence of the proliferation of kiosks for quick and inexpensive duplication of entry proximity cards and key fobs like the thousands of KeyMe locations in 7- Eleven's throughout the US is the creation of a significant new threat vector for anyone responsible for the security of physical access points throughout an enterprise,” says Rob Douglas, Chairman & CEO of BioConnect. “Our BioConnect Link product for Unified Mobile Access thwarts this new threat with a simple, cost effective retrofit solution that works with an enterprise's existing infrastructure and IT approved tools. We are excited to highlight this solution with a special online interactive option as a result of the Coronavirus.”

Join BioConnect’s virtual trade show experience with visual demonstrations of their booth, products and solutions available here: https://bioconnect.com/virtual-tradeshow/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NSE Abeokuta Inducts New Members, Honours Distinguished Personalities
AQ
09:11aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Smithworks Partners Axa Mansard To Promote Corporate Performance
AQ
09:11aMODERNA : Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Clinical Trial In US Today
AQ
09:11aKENYA AIRWAYS : E-commerce sector takes Coronavirus hit
AQ
09:11aMIDIGATOR : and ClearSale Join Forces to Stop Chargebacks
BU
09:10aALBA AIMS TO MEET ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES : strong focus on Safety, Production and Cost
PU
09:10aPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
09:10aKASASA : 's Insights Demonstrate the Importance of Maximizing Channels in a Digital Marketing Program
BU
09:10aCONSILIO : and KLDiscovery Partner to Provide On-Site Collections During COVID-19 Concerns
BU
09:10aPURE Bioscience's PURE® Hard Surface Disinfectant Added to EPA's COVID-19 Disinfectant List
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group