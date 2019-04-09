Log in
BioConnect :'s Partner Program Creates a Network for Trusted Identity Solution Providers

0
04/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

BioConnect extends its trusted identity network with the launch of its partner program. The goal of the program is to unify a community of technology and access control partners to enable seamless integration of complementary technologies and provide a path for unified digital and physical identities.

The BioConnect Partner Program establishes a marketplace for complimentary identity and access management technologies, providing supporting documentation, and integration information. Participating partners will benefit from access to the tools and support necessary to self-validate technology integrations with BioConnect’s solutions; including BioConnect Enterprise and BioConnect ID.

“Our team has always been passionate about providing the best quality software solutions for our customers,” says Jeff Crews, Chief Customer Officer at BioConnect, “As we have evolved, and branch into new means of authenticating users in digital and physical spaces, we recognize an opportunity to allow other technology providers to benefit from solution collaboration, sales, marketing and technical support.”

The BioConnect Partner Program relies on a tiered membership model, where higher tier members can receive BioConnect certification and benefit from co-marketing/co-selling opportunities. The partner program will launch with over 60 principal and strategic partners including Duo, ForgeRock, IBM, Suprema, Say-Tec, Genetec, Software House, Brivo, LenelS2 and AMAG Technology.

To learn more about the BioConnect Partner Program visit info.bioconnect.com/partner-program or visit Booth 28065 this week at ISC West in Las Vegas.

About BioConnect

With over 1600 Customers and 60 Partnerships globally, BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric authentication and security platform to establish stronger trust in verifying a person’s identity across physical, IOT and digital applications. The result is exact identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity and protection of the most valuable company assets; people, data and IP. For more information, visit www.bioconnect.com.

Twitter @BioConnect | LinkedIn BioConnect | YouTube BioConnect


© Business Wire 2019
