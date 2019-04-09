BioConnect :'s Partner Program Creates a Network for Trusted Identity Solution Providers

BioConnect extends its trusted identity network with the launch of its
partner program. The goal of the program is to unify a community of
technology and access control partners to enable seamless integration of
complementary technologies and provide a path for unified digital and
physical identities.
The BioConnect Partner Program establishes a marketplace for
complimentary identity and access management technologies, providing
supporting documentation, and integration information. Participating
partners will benefit from access to the tools and support necessary to
self-validate technology integrations with BioConnect’s solutions;
including BioConnect Enterprise and BioConnect ID.
“Our team has always been passionate about providing the best quality
software solutions for our customers,” says Jeff Crews, Chief Customer
Officer at BioConnect, “As we have evolved, and branch into new means of
authenticating users in digital and physical spaces, we recognize an
opportunity to allow other technology providers to benefit from solution
collaboration, sales, marketing and technical support.”
The BioConnect Partner Program relies on a tiered membership model,
where higher tier members can receive BioConnect certification and
benefit from co-marketing/co-selling opportunities. The partner program
will launch with over 60 principal and strategic partners including Duo,
ForgeRock,
IBM,
Suprema,
Say-Tec,
Genetec,
Software
House, Brivo,
LenelS2
and AMAG
Technology.
To learn more about the BioConnect Partner Program visit info.bioconnect.com/partner-program
or visit Booth
28065 this week at ISC West in Las Vegas.
About BioConnect
With over 1600 Customers and 60 Partnerships globally,
BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric authentication and security
platform to establish stronger trust in verifying a person’s identity
across physical, IOT and digital applications. The result is exact
identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity and protection of the most
valuable company assets; people, data and IP. For more information,
visit www.bioconnect.com.
