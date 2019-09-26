Log in
BioDerm : Is Honored To Be Nominated As One Of The 2019 Florida Companies To Watch

09/26/2019 | 09:31am EDT

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowFL is pleased to announce BioDerm as one of this year's 50 Florida Companies to Watch (#FLCTW) honorees, a statewide competition that identifies companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years. These 50 companies were selected from more than 500 nominees for Florida Companies to WatchSM, a program hosted by the economic development organization GrowFL, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.  

"This list recognizes second-stage Florida companies with passionate leaders who are making a difference in growing and diversifying our economy," said Jennifer Barrows, GrowFL Chairman of the GrowFL Advisory Board and Business Development Executive with WithumSmith+Brown, PC.  Second-stage companies are defined as those with 6 to 150 full-time employees and between $750,000 and $100 million in annual revenue. There are many programs and incubators promoting start-up businesses; GrowFL is the only Florida program that focuses exclusively on second-stage companies.

Companies named to the list will be officially recognized at the 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on November 14, 2019 at the Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk in Orlando, FL.  Tickets are on sale now for the awards ceremony.

About BioDerm
BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com.

About GrowFL
GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company's continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida's economy.  Second-stage growth companies have at least 10 employees and a $1 million in revenue and possess an intent and desire to grow beyond second-stage, visit growfl.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioderm-is-honored-to-be-nominated-as-one-of-the-2019-florida-companies-to-watch-300924618.html

SOURCE BioDerm


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
